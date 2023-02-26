When Stijn’s neighbor went into cardiac arrest, he wanted to resuscitate him using a YouTube video. But before he could start he had to go through two commercial videos.

It was a normal Monday evening for Stijn Oude Vrielink, until his neighbor suddenly appeared in the doorway. It was wrong, she said. Stijn’s neighbor had a cardiac arrest. Old Vrielink ran with his neighbor, called 112 and immediately wanted to start resuscitation.

Because he had no experience with this, he looked for an explanation video on YouTube. He found one that lasts 1.5 minutes. “But precisely at this crucial moment, where every second counts, I was shown a nine-second commercial twice,” writes Stijn, who lives in Germany.

Calling YouTube and Google

On LinkedIn shared Stijn his story with a call to YouTube and Google not to place ads on keywords that are used in a life-threatening situation. Every second counts when it comes to saving someone’s life. And those 18 seconds were damn long, I can tell you. All I could think was: why now!”, he says. See also Column | dicks

After the videos, Stijn started CPR. After a few minutes the ambulance arrived and the paramedics were able to assist him. The quick help of Stijn and the paramedics was of no avail, the neighbor died. “After the event I thought and talked about it a lot. I kept thinking about the commercials that take seconds off someone’s life in such a situation,” says Stijn.

Stijn Oude Vrielink © Own photo



Social Media

“Of course the first thing you do is call 911. But I also think that we should better facilitate this kind of thing on social media. Nowadays people think less about calling, ”he explains. “Communication is different. On the first page of a phone is TikTok, YouTube or WhatsApp. Those apps should be set up in such a way that not a second is lost in a life-threatening situation,” he says. “We all have to reduce the risk of someone dying. It is precisely at a time when social media play a role more than ever that it is important that these channels are set up as safely as possible.” See also Entry into the electric car: waiting for the miracle battery

YouTube

Google, which includes YouTube, is letting in a response to RTL News know to be saddened by the death of the man. “Although YouTube is a platform where creators can provide useful medical information, we want to emphasize that it is always necessary to consult medical professionals or call 112 in emergency situations,” said a spokesperson. The company does not comment on whether the commercials can be removed from such videos.

The Heart Foundation also emphasizes that it is especially important to call 112. They can immediately send professional help and the 112 dispatchers can provide guidance with resuscitation via the telephone speaker.

The Heart Foundation also offers courses for those who want to learn how to resuscitate. These are courses that last about two hours. One of the most important lessons in this is: the victim’s heart has already stopped at that moment, so if someone does not survive, it is not your fault. See also Summit meeting in Brussels: ASEAN and EU strengthen partnership

This article was created in collaboration with The Best Social Media.