He long-awaited NASA report on UFOs or, more precisely, on unidentified anomalous phenomena (FANI), entrusted to a group of independent experts, has had as its first consequence the appointment of a research director of the agency for the matter. But it was done in a peculiar way: during the press conference to present these news, at the agency’s Washington headquarters, it was not revealed who would occupy that position. By surprise, eight hours laterNASA published that it will be Mark McInerney, who previously served as the agency’s liaison with the US Department of Defense, which assumes that he is used to dealing with sensitive issues.

The study prepared by the panel contains many keys to what may be the future participation of NASA in the search for explanations to mysteries that may arise and presents recommendations to better understand these phenomena thanks to scientific methodology. He believes that this can help overcome the stigma that sometimes comes with reporting sightings by aeronautical professionals, for example, who may see their careers in question. Experts do not see signs of extraterrestrial origin in the phenomena analyzed, but they do not close that door. Of course, they warn, it is time to move from sensationalism to science.

1. The nomenclature

The fascination with UFOs, fueled by Hollywood science fiction blockbusters, has been captivating humanity for decades. The word UFO has made its way as a common noun in the Royal Academy dictionary, beyond the acronym of the expression it represents, unidentified flying objects. It is a calculation of the English acronym UFO (unidentified flying object) and ufology has also remained in the dictionary. In he Dictionary From 2001 the definition was somewhat derogatory: “Scientific research simulation based on the belief that certain unidentified flying objects are spacecraft of extraterrestrial origin.” In the updated version is more neutral: “Study of the phenomena associated with UFOs.”

Partly to overcome the identification between UFOs, flying saucers and extraterrestrials, partly to encompass broader phenomena that are neither objects nor strictly flying, scientists and official organizations (including the Pentagon) began to talk about unidentified aerial phenomena ( UAP in English; FANI in Spanish). And without further confusing the acronym, aerial or atmospheric became anomalous, to include potential phenomena in other environments such as the sea. The NASA report refers all the time to the UAP, the FANI in Spanish, although these acronyms have not yet caught on much in the population (nor have they reached the dictionary).

2. Stigma

One of the aspects that the NASA report insists on is the need to overcome the stigma of sightings, partly associated with this identification between UFOs and extraterrestrials. Aircraft pilots, for example, sometimes prefer not to report phenomena they have seen for fear of being considered unstable or unbalanced. NASA believes that getting involved in the study of these phenomena can be useful in that sense.

This type of lightning, known as the red spectrum, is a rare, rarely photographed phenomenon that NASA includes in its report. Stephane Vetter (TWAN)

“The negative perception surrounding FANI notification represents an obstacle to the collection of data on these phenomena. NASA’s own involvement in FANI will play a vital role in reducing the associated stigma, which almost certainly causes data loss today. “The trust that the public has been placing in NASA for a long time, essential to communicate the findings about these phenomena to citizens, is crucial to destigmatize reports about FANI,” says the report.

3. The mystery

NASA’s work is not a review of past incidents, but rather a series of methodological recommendations. The team of 16 experts has analyzed only unclassified information and that somewhat limits its scope, but NASA maintains that it was the only way they could later express their opinions without reservation. Regarding the nature of the phenomena there are not many conclusions. The report is illustrated with images of meteorological and atmospheric phenomena, in what appears to be a subliminal message.

A section is dedicated to clarifying one of the most famous sightings, the so-called Gofast, a video from the Pentagon in which an object appears to be moving at high speed (above in video). Scientists believe that it is an optical illusion derived from the observer’s movements and relative positions and use geometry to suggest that the speed would be just 65 kilometers per hour. The report also admits that FANI “are one of the greatest mysteries of our planet”, but does not get wet: “Despite the numerous testimonies and images, the absence of consistent, detailed and contrasted observations means that we currently do not have the necessary data to reach definitive scientific conclusions about FANI,” they say.

4. The aliens

The word “alien” appears a dozen times in the report. The director of NASA, Bill Nelson, when presenting it, was convinced that there is life beyond Earth, but experts for now see no indications that the phenomena have extraterrestrial origins. “At this time there is no reason to conclude that existing reports on FANI have an extraterrestrial origin,” “to date, in the peer-reviewed scientific literature, there is no conclusive evidence to suggest an extraterrestrial origin,” says the report.

Bill Nelson addresses the media after publishing the report, on September 14 in Washington (USA). Celal Gunes (Getty Images)

It is, obviously, the aspect that unleashes the most passions. Some of the people on the expert panel have been harassed for participating. “Team members also had first-hand knowledge of colleagues who were warned to stay away from research in areas such as extraterrestrial advanced life signals, which could damage their scientific credibility and promotional potential. These experiences further confirm the negative stigma associated with the study of unusual or unexplained phenomena. This type of criticism, both by detractors and defenders of the extraterrestrial hypothesis, is anathema to the scientific method, which NASA has always promoted and will continue to promote in an objective and open manner,” it is explained in one of the annexes to the document.

That is to say, NASA sees no reason to think about an extraterrestrial origin, but it does not close the door either. “In the search for life beyond Earth, extraterrestrial life itself must be the hypothesis of last resort, the answer to which we only turn after ruling out all other possibilities. As Sherlock Holmes said: ‘Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth,’ the report says.

5. From sensationalism to science

The director of NASA, who has decided to appoint a director of research into anomalous phenomena, said that one of the objectives of the agency getting involved in the matter is “to change the conversation about FANI, from sensationalism to science.” The entire report is prepared under a scientific and methodological approach to the issue. In that sense, during the press conference this Thursday the director of the team of experts was asked about the alleged non-human mummies from Nazca recently exhibited in the Mexican Congress.

NASA shows these images of some incidents in its report to illustrate the difficulties in deciphering these enigmas, which in some cases are technical problems with the recordings.

“This is something I’ve only seen on Twitter [en referencia a la red social X]. When you have something unusual you want to make the data public,” said David Spergel, as NASA did with the lunar rocks. “If you have something strange, make samples available to the global scientific community and we will see what there is,” he added. Another of the speakers has said that it is precisely about “moving from conjectures and conspiracies to science and sanity.”

6. All the technological muscle of NASA

In fact, the essence of the report lies in recommending to NASA how to improve its study of the phenomena. The agency presented eight questions to the experts, about the type of data that is now collected, what should be obtained, what technologies to treat it with… The experts point out that frequently the observations available now are accidental, that they appear when is searching or looking at other things. It proposes taking advantage of existing technologies, dedicating part of the resources expressly to its study, using artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, documenting the findings in standardized databases, coordinating with other agencies… And it even raises the possibility of creating an application collaborative for mobile phones that allows citizens to provide their observations in a standardized way.

“We recommend that NASA play a leading role in the government-wide effort to understand FANI, leveraging its extensive knowledge to contribute to a comprehensive, evidence-based approach rooted in the scientific method. “We specifically recommend that NASA use its existing and planned Earth observation assets to probe local environmental conditions associated with FANIs that are initially detected by other means,” say the experts, who also advise improving collaboration with US private industry. remote sensing, offering powerful constellations of high-resolution Earth observation satellites.

“Currently, FANI detection is often incidental, captured by sensors that were not designed or calibrated for this purpose, and that lack complete metadata. This, coupled with incomplete archiving and preservation of data, means that the origin of many FANIs remains uncertain. The importance of detecting them with multiple and well-calibrated sensors is, therefore, paramount,” the report states.

