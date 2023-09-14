The video game director Stig Asmussenwho led efforts to rebuild the game franchise Star Wars of Electronic Arts Inc., is leaving the company. Asmussena leader in the subsidiary of EA, Respawn, he oversaw two successful games. First, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, launched in 2019 to both critical and commercial success, reaching 20 million players. The sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivorcame out in April and topped the sales charts.

“After careful reflection and consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best,” an EA spokesperson said in a statement. “Veteran leaders of Respawn They will take the initiative to guide the team as they continue to work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor“.

The games were widely regarded as a triumphant return after a rocky decade for gaming. Star Wars under the wing of EA. His success helped convert Respawn in one of the main studies of EA and even led the company to withdraw the order to add multiplayer to other games.

In April, Asmussen talked about the company’s remote work policies and the new game’s relatively quick development time. He also mentioned in March that he always saw the sci-fi series as a trilogy.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor’s note: Well, now let’s see how the last game in the series turns out and see what happens with Star Wars within EA, because if they go back to what they had before, the fans are going to leave.