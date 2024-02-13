With the introduction of its new range of autonomous robotic lawnmowers, enhanced by over 37 patents, STIGA promises a completely transformed lawn care experience, marking a significant step towards the future of autonomous gardening.

The new series of STIGA robotic lawnmowers is not only an evolution in terms of efficiency and design but also represents a qualitative leap in cutting performance and customization. These advancements are the direct result of the commitment of a team of engineers and innovation specialists, who have developed cutting-edge technologies, registering 37 patents, of which 20 dedicated to navigation, 8 to connectivity and 9 to design and mechanical solutions .

One of the most revolutionary aspects of this new range is the use of the RTK GPS system combined with the Active Guidance System (AGS) patented by STIGA, which ensures unprecedented navigation precision, eliminating cutting interruptions and optimizing work paths. Thanks to the Cloud connection and the ability to be managed via the STIGA.GO application, these robots offer complete and intuitive control, allowing users to customize every aspect of their lawn care.

The innovations don't stop at navigation technology. STIGA robots introduce new features such as the customizable cutting angle, the possibility of temporarily excluding areas from cutting, obstacle notification and specific cutting modes for closed areas, thus guaranteeing a tailor-made and latest generation gardening experience.

Furthermore, the range has expanded to adapt to gardens of all sizes, from small domestic lawns to large green areas, thanks to models ranging from A500 to A10000, all designed to ensure effective, accurate and environmentally friendly maintenance . This last point is underlined by the use of STIGA's ePower batteries, which offer optimal performance with a reduced environmental impact.