The Madrid did with him Athletic the same as with him Inter de Milan A few days ago: the game started quietly, very quietly, letting the rival rock him, until he smelled blood. Against the Italians it was a shot from Kroos. Before those of Simeone it was a volley of Benzema after theft of Modric. And then he closed both stories with Asensio, tightening the loose bolts with that left-handed Swiss army knife.

This Madrid does not break down, it does not get nervous, it does not hesitate and does not lose its composure for a moment in those early days in which it seems not to command. He is unperturbed. He knows how to wait. Anglo-Saxons, who have a term for everything, call this “stiff upper lip.” It is a trait of those who know how to endure adversity without the slightest gesture of disappointment being perceived in them. Not a crack in character. Not a tremble of the lip.

Modric disputes a ball with João Félix.

My grandmother from Jerez also told me about those people to whom, whatever you tell them, they never seem very impressed by anything. The “not a whit that shocks me” called them. You can confess to them that you are a vampire, having murdered Kennedy, to be Banksy or have assembled the electronic music duo Daft punk, that they will have done, seen or experienced something very similar before, probably that same morning on the way to work. Anything but looking shocked. And this Madrid is a bit like that with its rivals, as in that song by Shania twain: “So you are Brad Pitt? Well, I’m not too impressed either. “Opposing teams threaten with the whip, executing aggressive and complicated maneuvers, and Madrid is Indiana Jones with the revolver: two shots and something else.

Has a little story Robert Louis StevensonThe sinking ship, featuring one of those legendary stiff-lipped guys: “Sir, the ship is going down,” says the lieutenant, breaking into the captain’s cabin. And he replies: “Very well, Mister Spoker, But that’s no reason to be half shaved. “

Here the only thing that seems to move, if anything, is the eyebrow of Ancelotti.