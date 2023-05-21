Transthyretin-related cardiac amyloidosis is a progressive disease characterized by the deposition of amyloid protein fibrils in the heart. The deposition of amyloid fibrils thickens and stiffens the walls of the heart, and the disease is also known as stiff heart syndrome. Accumulation of amyloid fibrils causes heart failure and patients suffer from fluid retention, fatigue and arrhythmias. Stiff heart syndrome: this is how drug treatment works A new study represents a major breakthrough in the treatment of the disease. While currently available treatments effectively prevent the accumulation of more amyloid fibrils and delay disease progression, they do not directly remove any amyloid proteins already deposited in the heart. The results of research were published in the scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine ( NEJ extension ).

Current treatment options include transthyretin-stabilizing therapy and measures to control associated cardiovascular complications. The only intervention currently capable of restoring heart function in this disease is heart transplantation.

The only drug approved for the treatment of transthyretin-related cardiac amyloidosis is tafamidis, an oral transthyretin stabilizer. Tafamidis improves survival and reduces hospitalizations; however, it does not reverse disease symptoms that have already been established.

The first results of the study, which involved 40 patients in France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain and was coordinated by Dr. García-Pavía, show that the new drug is safe and appears to reduce the amount of amyloid protein deposited in the heart.

Developed by the Swiss company Neurimmune, the new drug is an antibody that binds to the amyloid protein transthyretin. The antibody was first isolated from memory B cells obtained from healthy elderly individuals.

In the study, the antibody was used to stimulate the patients’ defense systems, resulting in the elimination of cardiac amyloid fibrils. The antibody was administered intravenously to patients in progressively increasing monthly doses over a 12-month period.

"Patients who received higher antibody doses appeared to show greater reductions in amyloid deposits in the heart and greater improvements in a number of cardiac parameters," said Dr. García-Pavía.

The article of NEJ extension concludes that the Phase I proof-of-concept study demonstrates the safety of this treatment in patients and supports further clinical trials of this antibody.

Stiff heart syndrome, a condition in which the heart muscle thickens due to high blood pressure, is a warning sign of developing congestive heart failure. When the heart muscle can no longer pump blood efficiently, it can lead to a buildup of fluid in the lungs and limbs and cause shortness of breath. L’heart failure uncontrolled congestive can be life-threatening. Stiff heart syndrome occurs when the heart muscle thickens in response to high blood pressure. While initially this thickening helps increase pump function to maintain blood flow to the body, eventually the pump begins to stiffen and pressure begins to build up in the heart. This can lead to shortness of breath and fluid retention in both the lungs and legs. “I compare it to a bodybuilder, who lifts weights and gets very, very strong. But unfortunately, if you ask them to touch their toes, they’re really not able to, because they’re stiff,” said Vijay Rao, MD, PhD, FACC, FASE, FHFSA, heart failure program director at Franciscan Health Indianapolis. “The heart can also have the same kind of process where it becomes very thick and strong, but unfortunately it becomes very stiff. And when that happens, the pressure inside the heart starts to build. Patients develop congested heart syndrome which leads to fluid accumulation in the lungs and legs. Congestive heart failure affects more than 6 million Americans. Once heart failure occurs, life expectancy is significantly reduced. That’s why it’s important to be aggressive in preventing and managing heart failure symptoms. Stiff heart syndrome often occurs in adults over the age of 60. Other risk factors for stiff heart syndrome include:

Having uncontrolled high blood pressure

Have significant obesity

"We really need to focus on weight loss in many of our patients because it's a big driver of hypertension and stiff heart syndrome," Dr. Rao said. Rigid heart syndrome, also known as heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, causes several notable symptoms, including:

Reduced exercise capacity

Palpitations (feeling that you can hear your heart beat)

Shortness of breath with activity

Swelling of the abdomen, legs, ankles or other parts of the body

Difficulty breathing while lying down

Dr. Rao cautions against dismissing heart failure symptoms as signs of aging: “Typically, we’re going to have people saying up to, ‘Well, I’m just getting older and I’ve been more sedentary and, you know, that’s why I miss breath,’” he said. “But, if it’s new to you, I would definitely recommend talking to your GP about it, because there could definitely be an underlying heart condition behind it.” A key way to prevent stiff heart syndrome is to know and control your blood pressure. High blood pressure is often referred to as the “silent killer” as many people have no symptoms until it’s too late. If your blood pressure is high, it is important to lower it by:

Adopt a low-salt diet

Check your blood sugar if you have diabetes or pre-diabetes

Exercise at least 30 minutes, five days a week

Reduce alcohol consumption.

If these measures don't lower blood pressure enough, it's important to talk to your doctor about medications: "There are so many excellent blood pressure medications and many are well tolerated and very inexpensive," said Dr. Rao. "Taking medications as and when you need them can prevent congestive heart in the future." Recent advances have changed the way stiff heart syndrome is treated: "If you are a patient with impaired pump function, we now understand the mechanisms by which this occurs," explained Dr. Rao. "So, in addition to opening up blocked arteries so people don't damage their heart muscle, we have drugs that block many of the bad hormones your body produces when your heart isn't pumping properly." There are several medications to relieve some complications of stiff heart syndrome. Sacubitril/valsartan, also known as Entresto, has been a breakthrough therapy for patients with impaired heart function, according to Dr. Rao. Another class of drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors, originally used to lower blood sugar in patients with diabetes, also have very powerful effects in preventing congestive heart failure. Wearable technology is also used as part of the treatment plan for many people with stiff heart syndrome or congestive heart failure. "There's a lot of evidence and data coming out on wearables like the Apple Watch and something called KardiaMobile," Dr. Rao said. "We are trying to incorporate a lot of this information into our daily work practice. Patients are able to have real-time data to help them in their health. For example, wearable technology allows a patient to get near-instantaneous feedback on the effect of what they eat on their blood pressure. "When patients get that kind of feedback, it's amazing what kind of behavioral changes can occur," said Dr. Rao. In addition to medications, some patients with stiff heart syndrome may benefit from interventional cardiac procedures. "It's one of the reasons I'm so amazed by this field, is that sometimes people can have severely leaky heart valves that can lead to congestive heart failure, and now we have ways to replace a valve without open surgery." . "Certainly under certain circumstances, cardiothoracic surgery is still needed, but we are now starting to do more procedures with a catheter, which means many people can go home within a day of getting a new valve," concluded Dr. Rao. In Italy, according to the Ministry of Health: "Heart failure represents the leading cause of hospitalization in people over 65, also for this reason it is considered a public health problem of enormous importance. About 600,000 people suffer from heart failure in Italy and it is estimated that its prevalence doubles with each decade of age (after the age of 65 it reaches about 10%).