A GANGLAND style violent brawl erupted on a busy Gibraltar street yesterday evening leading to four arrests.

According to the Royal Gibraltar Police, people attacked each other with ‘sticks and metal poles’ on Waterport Road in extraordinary scenes.

The fight, presumably between two groups of people seems to have been connected with a number of other violent incidents over the last few days.

Damage to vehicles and threats to people’s lives have been made although it is unsure if these are connected to this larger fight.

“We wish to reassure the public that incidents such as these will not be tolerated on the streets of Gibraltar,” said a Royal Gibraltar Police spokesperson.

“The RGP has already arrested four local males in connection with yesterday’s events.

“Our proactive investigation is ongoing, with further arrests being likely.”

It is as yet unclear how the brawl unfolded although judging by the fact weapons are involved it is quite possible it was planned beforehand.

If so, it would be one of the first times such violence has unfolded on public streets for quite some time.

The police have asked members of the public to send photographs or phone footage of to the RGP website or to call the New Mole Police station on 20072500.

The RGP added ‘it is taking these incidents extremely seriously’ and will continue investigations ‘until all those responsible have been apprehended’.