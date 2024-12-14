Stickers that ‘come out’ of the album: eat, travel and earn rewards with the Repsol Guide app

As the years go by—and even more so when we change numbers on the calendar—we tend to feel nostalgic, to remember the things we did in our childhood with that bittersweet point of no return. Our lifestyle is incompatible with the games and hobbies that occupied our hours before. But there is still a way to combine them, remember, and at the same time enjoy: Repsol Guide launches a special collection of stickers in which fun and enjoyment are essential.

Every plan, every route, every dish counts when creating this album, whose cards become a rewards system to live experiences and access prizes, raffles and exclusive content. To get them, you just have to visit establishments in the Repsol Guide, that friend who recommends plans and routes where you can discover the best places to eat, visit and enjoy in Spain and Portugal.

3 types of stickers to enjoy unique experiences

With the Repsol Guide Stickers Making a reservation, visiting a Solete or something as easy as recommending our favorite establishment is a way to win. There are three types of cards, which are unlocked gradually.

The first chrome Under waystarts from something as easy as sharing your favorite site and telling why it deserves to be rated. Once achieved, the collection is unlocked Solete Tripletfor which it is essential to download the Waylet App and scan the QR in three Soletes where we have reserved. Immediately, five euros will be added to the balance of the appand another two euros for each additional reservation.

As if that were not enough, the fastest to unlock this first card in the weekly draw for 20 dinners that will be held for 10 weeks, and can win refunds of 100 euros for any restaurant in the Repsol Guide. Those who do not get these direct prizes automatically enter the two draws that will be held in January and February, in which they can win a refund of 250 euros.

The experts Route hunters who think about living constant adventures and enjoying each one to the extreme, are in luck with the third card: by planning 3 memorable routes and saving your gastronomic adventures, we will have access to exclusive content for this community of enjoy who know how to take advantage of free time.

Awards with a sense of belonging

With the cards you can access a wide variety of prizes: from Waylet balance to gourmet baskets, unique culinary experiences and news that will appear week after week. To do this, the first thing is to download the app Repsol Guide and register. The section will be available on the same platform my cards where you can check the collection. Additionally, you can win several prizes by participating in different cards, with the more completed, the more chances of winning.

Accessing this collection of stickers means being part of a community in which there are no entry requirements and whose members are united by shared interests and tastes. It is an inclusive space and accessible to the entire public, with the sole condition of enjoying more and more experiences, visiting unique places, and launching into a way of living and enjoying that, if that were not enough, has a prize.