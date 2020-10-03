Bad news for the Miami Heat, who will not be able to count on two of their most important players for the second game of the Finals that takes place this morning (03:00 Spanish time) against the Los Angeles Lakers. These are the casualties of Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, who have already left for the locker room before the end of the first match due to physical problems.

Goran Dragic injured the sole of his foot and in recent hours it has been confirmed that he has a fascia injury, one of the ailments that causes the most difficulties for players while on the court. Although at first the Slovenian’s injury seemed the most serious of all the Heat players who ended up touched, so far he has only been ruled out for tonight’s game, without his team having given any further indications for the future.

In Adebayo’s case, it is a neck injury discovered after an MRI. The pivot already left the first meeting during the second half with pain in a finger, but finally the ailment that will leave him out of the second round of the Finals will have nothing to do with it. In his case, the Heat do have hope that he can be ready for the third game, which will be played on Sunday night, as the journalist Adrian Wojnarowski has advanced.