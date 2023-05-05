Died from being hit “Stich” a stray dog ​​that was brutally beaten by the owner of a bakery in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, animalists demand justice and filed a lawsuit for the beaters, since the dog only stole a piece of bread.

For several hours of his life, the “stitch” puppy After several hours, he lost his life, he had too many internal injuries, injuries to the skull and legs, and he lost several fangs due to the attack.

Story that was shared through Facebook on a page called “Justice for Stitch and for all” which caused the case to go viral, they shared the latest photos of the puppy with too many blows, they tried to help him but he was too injured.

According to bakery owners They justified themselves by saying that the dog he had tried to bite a child, but the animalists protested against him, which they affirm was not true, the page received support from the citizens, national groups for the protection of animals.

The municipal and state authorities They commented that a complaint has already been received before the State Attorney General’s Office, to which they will initiate investigations to determine whether or not there will be a sanction for the owners of the bakery where it is stated that “Stich” only wanted to eat bread to survive.