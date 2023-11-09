The pre-contract is expected by 2024, but the circuits need to be modernized. The president of the ACI: “Two races in Italy for another 5 years would be a national success”

The Monza racetrack changes to keep up with the times and the needs of F.1. This is the condition posed by Stefano Domenicali for the future of the Italian GP and Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the president of ACI, is confident that the renovation works on the historic circuit founded in 1922 will be completed in time for the next edition of the race. In parallel, the negotiation for the renewal with Liberty Media after 2025 continued and there is no shortage of surprises. “We already have an agreement, with only the details missing, to sign a new contract which provides for the confirmation of both Italian GPs, in Monza and Imola, for another five years”, reveals Sticchi Damiani. “Having two races on the calendar until 2030 would be an extraordinary achievement for our country.”

Have any deadlines been set?

“We would like to sign a pre-contract by the end of 2024. For Imola the situation is clearer, because the Emilia Romagna Region, the Municipality and Con.ami (local multi-service company consortium) are committed to completing the modernization interventions of the system, which include the covering of the pits and the new structure of the Paddock Club, with a positive return for everyone. In the case of Monza, there is the naturalistic constraint linked to the fact that the circuit is within a green area, therefore it is necessary first of all to be able to renew the agreement with the Park Consortium, which expires at the end of 2028. We will probably have to sign separate agreements with this body and with the other three involved, i.e. the Lombardy Region and the Municipalities of Monza and Milan”. See also SBK | Hungary ready to enter the calendar in 2024

At what stage are the works in Monza?

“The modernization plan involves the creation of new underpasses, because the current ones are too narrow, so much so that they have caused inconvenience to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Separate routes will be created to facilitate the flow of the public and vehicles. The track will need to be cut in several places, therefore it will be completely resurfaced with cutting-edge materials, also arranging the curbs and escape routes. For the contract we turned to Invitalia. We expect the companies’ works to start at the beginning of next year and be completed by June, well in advance of the GP date. The finishing of the underpasses will be done last.”

Will there be other interventions?

“At the moment we have enough economic resources to also do part of the new roofing of the pits, which involves strengthening the vertical pillars, then later we will also have to build the stands, replacing those made of innocent tubes with other removable steel ones equipped with roofing. It will be useful to give the circuit a modern image and improve the services offered to spectators”. See also Jefferson Lerma is officially announced by Crystal Palace as a new player

Do you have a message for the institutions?

“It is important to bring forward the timing with respect to the 2025 deadline, which will coincide with the election of the FIA ​​president and the drafting of the new Concorde Agreement between the teams and F.1, also because at an international level there is a queue of requests to host a GP, just think that France and Germany don’t have any, so it’s best to secure our races until 2030.”

Are you optimistic about the economic contribution of the Government and other bodies?

“Politics must understand that it would be a national success. I am thinking of Prime Minister Meloni and Minister Salvini, but also of the Lombardy Region, from which we expect to receive back the ordinary contribution currently earmarked for the works on the racetrack (5 million euros; ed.) Furthermore, local municipalities, which benefit from hundreds of millions of spin-offs, must do their part. The model is Imola, which has been financing the organization of the race for years.”

How much will it cost to renew the agreement?

“It was inevitable that there would be an increase in costs from 2026, also because Monza currently pays the least of all in Europe. Today it is impossible to cover the costs of an F.1 Grand Prix with ticket proceeds alone. In fact, the governments of the whole world taxes themselves to support them. So everyone must do their part. We cannot put too much stress on Aci’s accounts. When Bernie Ecclestone increased the fee for the Italian GP from 4 million to 22 million dollars in 2017, the The Italian Federation pulled out 18. It was a miracle, but we have to balance our budgets, especially if I am going to sign a single contract of this magnitude (the total figure will be around 300 million euros; ed.). Modernize the circuits and the However, the offer will be able to help increase revenue.” See also WRC | M-Sport, the Ford Puma Rally1 is purple and has lightning

What do you think of the “Formula Domenicali”?

“I have a profound admiration for Domenicali and for the work he is doing. There is a packed house on all the circuits, even in bad weather, and the popularity of F.1 is growing on television and in the media, to the point that every nation wants to host a race. There are more and more grand prix on the calendar, but it’s a luxury they can afford, as long as Stefano’s organization works like clockwork. So we just have to say to him: well done and thank you.”