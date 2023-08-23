Less than a day after the news reported by Il Corriere della Sera, according to which Angelo Sticchi Damiani ended up under the magnifying glass of the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office for an alleged forgery in a public deed linked to the income self-certifications presented in the four-year period 2017-2020 came the response from the lawyers of the president of ACI.

In a document released by FPS, the lawyer Roberto Eustachio Sisto wanted to give a more complete – but obviously biased – picture of the situation of President Sticchi Damiani regarding the accusation of the prosecutor Carlo Villani and the media coverage of the news.

The short letter reads: “As defender of the engineer Angelo Sticchi Damiani, in the full exercise of the right of defense, following (and only for this reason) the “singular” journalistic space dedicated to a mere notice of conclusion of the preliminary investigations , I represent that my client will clarify to the Judicial Authority, in a very short time, the non-existence of any charge”.

“Moreover, the same, identical facts contested in the aforementioned notice have already been the subject of a very recent filing by the GIP of the same Court of Rome, at the request of the same territorial prosecutor, due to the groundlessness of the crime report, also by virtue of the correct presentation, with annexed publication, of the declaration containing all the sources of income: so that the duplication of the charge, in the presence of this acquittal decision, is currently inexplicable”.

“The conviction remains, in line with what has already happened, that the matter in question will soon be positively defined”.

The investigation related to the alleged false public deed for income self-certifications presented between 2017 and 2020 started after a complaint started directly within ACI, as some officials reported that Sticchi Damiani would have received a well above the limit of 240 thousand euros from the year, an amount set for public managers. On one occasion, there would be talk of a figure of over one and a half million euros, therefore 5 times higher than the foreseen amount.

According to the reconstructions of the Prosecutor’s Office, the self-certifications presented by Sticchi Damiani are not true. For example, in 2017, the President declared a profit of 246 thousand euros, 125 thousand of which received precisely for his office. According to the magistrates, however, this second figure would be 231 thousand euros, thus leading him to exceed the permitted thresholds.

Furthermore, the Prosecutor also takes into account the income that Sticchi Damiani received from Sara Assicurazioni, of which he is chairman of the Board of Directors, but also from Sara Vita, being an 80% subsidiary of ACI. This means that the more than 300,000 euros received on this front should have been certified.

Sticchi Damiani and his lawyers will have just under 20 days to prepare and present their defense before the magistrates.