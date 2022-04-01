On the morning of Friday 25 March the 2022 edition of the Costa Smeralda International Historical Rally was presented in Pessione (TO). The courtyard of Casa Martini, site of the event, hosted several historic cars that led Lancia and Martini Racing to the top of world rallies, from 037 to Delta S4, together with the brand new Kimera EVO37 which with Miki Biasion and Tiziano Sivieri will open the next historic rally in Sardinia. Also present at the event was the president of the Automobile Club of Italy Angelo Sticchi Damiani, interviewed by FormulaPassion.it. The presence of the surrounding glorious Lancias invited us to dwell on the past and future of Italian rallying, and then focus on the events that Italy is preparing to host in the near future, such as the Rome E-Prix and the Grand Prix of Formula 1 in Imola, for which the presale is proceeding at full speed thanks also to the renewed competitiveness of Ferrari.

President, we are faced with cars that have made the history of Italian rally and motorsport. How important is it to preserve this heritage?

“It is very important because, as we know, after these cars we no longer had a national manufacturer supporting Italian rallying, even at the level of drivers. So let’s say that this is the last link in a chain that has brought us to the top of the world, thanks to Lancia, Martini Racing and great champions like Miki Biasion and Tiziano Sivieri. It is also important for young people to rediscover the spirit of passion for these machines. We are trying through the absolute junior Italian championship to prepare young recruits to reach the top of the world. It is complicated not having a national manufacturer, but we have found a good agreement with Renault. Renault is driven by an Italian, Luca de Meo, with whom we agree and with whom we are organizing the Formula 3 Regional. So in essence it is true that it is not an Italian house, but a little bit it is ”.

Regarding the purely Italian manufacturers, do you think that something could move in the future to return to rallies?

“Hope is the last to die. Tavares said a few magical words. Already when he went to the Historic Monte Carlo Rally with the Lancia Stratos he gave a clear demonstration of his attachment to this world, which gives us hope ”.

In April you are preparing to organize two important events such as the Rome E-Prix and the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola. How are you preparing?

“They are two beautiful challenges. The E-Prix has now been a consolidated race for many years and the EUR has shown that it adapts very well to this type of event. Imola, on the other hand, has already had two editions, but without an audience, in an extremely mortified and mortifying condition for us who organized it. There is this extraordinary alliance with the government and with the foreign and infrastructure ministries, obviously the Emilia-Romagna Region which was the first to push in this direction with great determination on the part of President Bonaccini. Then there are the Con.Ami, the ownership of the racetrack, the Municipality of Imola and last, but perhaps not least, the Automobile Club of Italy “.

Did the Italian motoring movement need to find a competitive Ferrari?

“This I must say is the best thing that could have happened after all this terrible period of pandemic and now of war. I must say that the Italians on Sunday in Bahrain had a lot of fun, as not only did the Italians, but a bit of everyone who saw the Grand Prix on television. It is nice to hear the Italian anthem again, however, the anthem of Mameli, to get back a winning Ferrari with a double and which in any case has proven to have reliability, as well as two extraordinary drivers who in the last two years had not been able to express their skills at best, because unfortunately the car was not up to par with its competitors. We knew that last year would be a transitional year, because this regulation was supposed to come into force in 2021, but for Covid it has been postponed for a year. A year of suffering and penance, which Ferrari lived with great dignity while working for the new engine. I have to say thanks to Ferrari and thanks to president John Elkann, who believed in this team that he has shown to be still a winner ”.

Can Ferrari’s newfound competitiveness help Imola stay on the calendar in the long term?

“Imola is now scheduled for four years, the contract I signed about twenty days ago. Until 2025 Imola and Monza are armored. What it will certainly entail and is entailing is a higher than expected ticket sale, because we know that the Imola audience, being Ferrari par excellence, is responding very well to the victory in Bahrain. I think we will really sell out and it doesn’t seem real to us ”.