The presentation of the 94th Italian GP

Present and future intertwined at the Monza National Autodrome which hosted the Tazio Nuvolari Press Room presentation of the 94th Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix of Italy, fifteenth (out of 22) stage of the 2023 world championship, the only one that will take place this year in our country from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 September. Because that of Monza is an ancient but not old racetrack that is always in step with the times. During the press conference, the president of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, the president of the Automobile Club Milano, Geronimo La Russa, the mayor of Monza, Paolo Pilotto and the president of Sias-Autodromo Nazionale Monza Giuseppe Redaelli.

The words of Sticchi Damiani

“The exciting year of the centenary has ended, culminating in the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella at last year’s GP. Today we talk about the future of the Italian GP which is in our hands: all of us, together, we are able to work towards the extension of the contract beyond 2025. Monza is the circuit with the most important history, but it must be able to show off a welcoming capacity in step with the times. We are in a concretely advanced stage in the adaptation of the underpasses and the resurfacing of the runway. Times are correct and in line with expectations. A commission is examining the projects of 14 companies applying to be invited to the tender. By the end of October we will be able to identify the winning company, to start the works as early as November. The start could coincide with the rally, which will conclude the Italian championship, we will have to be good at making the race coexist with the construction sites. But we have to finish the work by April in order to make it possible for important events to take place at the racetrack already in the spring. It’s a first step. I want to thank the Lombardy Region which financed the works together with the Ministry of Infrastructure. Thanks, therefore, also to Minister Salvini. Already in September-October we could tackle other planned initiatives, such as covering the pits, an area for the paddock-club and new grandstands that can constitute a micro-cosm with comforts and services of all kinds. Some grandstands today are particularly dated (there are structures dating back 30 years), but we can’t do everything alone. Because of this however, we will need further support from an economic point of view, but not only. In this regard, a special thanks goes to the mayor of Monza, because it is not easy to move within a park like the one in Monza. We have also signed an agreement with the Carabinieri Forestali to relaunch the park’s biodiversity. I also thank the Superintendence who is collaborating. However, we are in a hurry, because I have to sit down at the table with Liberty Media to work on the renewal of the contract. Two years remain of the current one and as we know this is the time to negotiate. Looking to the future, the economic conditions to keep F1 in Monza will be heavier, but by teaming up together we can achieve the goal”.

Fontana’s words

The president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana then intervened: “Monza, the most beautiful and exciting showcase of Formula 1, also this year it is ready to offer a weekend full of emotions. Which, we hope, by fielding all the superstitions of the case, can also take on red hues. Ferrari red. The ‘Temple of Speed’, in a unique and inimitable setting, is increasingly also a source of tourist attraction, as well as a consolidated site for innovation and technological experimentation. And all this, not only for the growth of our region, but more generally for the entire country. The Autodromo Nazionale Monza and its entire context, with an increasingly ‘shining’ Royal Villa that can be enjoyed by visitors, are one of the flagships of the excellence of a Lombardy with a strong and important vocation for positioning at an international level” .

The words of La Russa

Geronimo La Russa, president of the Automobile Club Milano, therefore took the floor: “The countdown that will lead us to the 94th Italian Grand Prix has finally begun, an appointment that has always brought prestige and visibility to our territory. The 2023 edition is particularly important for two reasons. Because the race closes the program of celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza (which is the home of the Italian Grand Prix) and because it coincides with the 120th anniversary of the founding of Automobile Club Milano, which this facility has strongly wanted, then conceived, designed and finally built in three months, during the summer of 1922. Also this year we are proud to provide our contribution to the organization of the Grand Prix with the management of the recruitment and activity of the 350 Officers of Race and Course Commissioners coming not only from Italy but also from the United Arab Emirates, Austria, Hungary, France, United States, Australia, Poland, Azerbaijan, Switzerland, Canada. I think all of this is a extraordinary success for Lombardy of sport, tourism and major eventslooking forward to the Winter Olympics that we will host in 2026, occupying the place that belongs to this Region on the world stage”.

The words of Mayor Pilotto

“At the end of the centenary GP we had agreed with the top management of ACI and SIAS that in order to best face sporting commitments it was necessary strengthen institutional collaborationnecessary to untie the many outstanding knots: this year’s Grand Prix, which is approaching the record numbers of 2022, is also the result of this renewed collaboration – then explained the Mayor Paolo Pilotto, President of the Villa Reale and Monza Park Consortium – An alliance in full compliance with the rules that has seen us work side by side on various lines. After the storms in July, I thank Sias, the Valle del Lambro Park and the Villa Reale Consortium for the extraordinary teamwork carried out, which has made it possible to restore suitable safety conditions and will see us unanimously engaged in planning replanting and reforestation projects and to protect the green heritage of the Park at its best. Meanwhile Monza, the city of motors, is preparing to welcome the many Formula 1 enthusiasts this year not only to the racetrack, but also to the squares and streets of the city. The FuoriGP appointments, which will start on Thursday evening, are designed with special attention to inclusion, as are the guided tours that have been arranged for the major points of interest and in the evocative places of Monza. The spotlights will also remain on from 11 to 17 September when Italy Motor Week will bring the theme of road safety and the world of motors back to the heart of the city, with appointments open to all”.

Redaelli’s words

Finally, the president of SIAS Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Giuseppe Redaelli spoke: “The efforts made to restore, in record time, the conditions necessary for the GP to take place in maximum safety after the storm of 24 July was commendable by the staff and collaborators of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza and the Institutions whom I want to publicly thank. also in the name of the general manager Alfredo Scala. More than 3,500 professionals will be involved in making the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d’Italia a spectacle for the public. An audience that will be able to enjoy a renewed Fanzone, where it will be possible to admire three spearheads of the Ferrari house, some historic Italian F1s and 28 historic cars that will take the pilots to the “drivers’ parade” on Sunday morning. In Fanzone time will be marked, for the whole day, by musical entertainment and interviews with the protagonists of Formula 1, with drivers and team principals until Sunday evening with the grand finale after the checkered flag. To facilitate the experience of the fans we have further developed the Monza 100 App which allows you to have all the information relating to the events and mobility on the circuit at your fingertips. In terms of environmental sustainability, the collaboration with ATS Brianza will continue, which will collect uneaten meals over the weekend and donate them to the neediest. Thanks to the Awabot project, in collaboration with the IRCCS San Gerardo Foundation, some young patients will be able to virtually experience unforgettable circuit experiences; finally, in the paddock there will be a PizzAut stand, which will give wide international visibility in the eyes of the teams and the main stakeholders. All this testifies to how strong and determined the will of all of us is to ensure that – with the implementation of the now imminent modernization works – the Temple of Speed ​​can be ever more attentive to social issues and projected towards a future of ever-increasing importance for the Lombard and national economy”.

Information

Fifteenth round of a World Championship hitherto dominated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull, the race will take place on Sunday 3 with the start set for 3 pm (53 laps to be covered); Friday 1 two free practice sessions (13.30-14.30 and 17-18) Saturday 2 third free practice session (12.30-13.30) and qualifying (16-17). The protagonists of Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup will also be on the track. There will be 31 giant screens that will allow not to miss anything of what happens on the track along the track. Twenty-four refreshment points where you can buy food and drinks, 10 water points (free) managed by BrianzAcque. From this edition it is also possible to introduce half-litre bottles into the system. From Thursday, the Fanzone will be open in the area located between the straight opposite the pits and the high-speed one: on 31 August from 2 pm, admission is free. From 9 to 19 from Friday for entrance ticket holders only. Purchases can be made on the websites monzanet.it and ticketone.it.

During the weekend Monza will also host the filming of the Formula 1 film shot by Apple Studios starring Brad Pitt.

The official program of the event and entertainment activities, the safety instructions for the public together with the recommended parking spaces and access routes are available on the Monza 100 smartphone application which can be downloaded from the digital stores and from the website www.monzanet.itFerrari Trento , the official toast of Formula 1 until 2025, has created a bottle dedicated to Monza as part of the Ferrari F1 Edition collection. Last year, to seal the one hundred year history of the Italian GP, ​​the Trentino company dedicated a special bottle of Ferrari Trentodoc in Jeroboam format which was auctioned on F1 Authentics after being signed by the winning drivers.