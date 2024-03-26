For the first time since last year's Singapore GP, the bells were once again ringing in Maranello for the Carlos Sainz's success in Melbournethere where the Ferrari he also won one double who had been missing for two years. A result that has rekindled the enthusiasm not only of the Rossa fans, but also of Italian motorsport in general.

Congratulations to the Prancing Horse came from various national institutions, including the one that represents the point of reference for Italian motoring like theACI. Specifically, the Automobile Club of Italy released a statement with the words of its President Angelo Sticchi Damiani.

A victory that not only brings joy to the fans and to the ACI itself, but which contributes to strengthening the latter's commitment in the negotiations to keep Italy in the Formula 1 world championship even after 2025 in Imola and Monza, with the Grand Emilia-Romagna Award which in the meantime is getting ever closer: “I congratulate Ferrari for the splendid one-two of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in the Australian Grand Prix – it is read – the affirmation of a brand that is among the most recognized in Italy in the world it comforts us and stimulates us in this phase where the entire team of the Automobile Club of Italy is working with great commitment, not only to best organize the double Italian round of the Formula 1 World Championship, scheduled for Imola on 19 May and Monza on 1 September , but also in the negotiations to keep Italy in the world championship calendar after 2025. From this perspective, we must not forget the works that have been taking place on the Autodromo Nazionale Monza for over two months to make it increasingly comfortable and in step with the needs of modern Formula 1.”