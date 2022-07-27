The error of Charles Leclerc in Turn 11 at Paul Ricard, while he was leading the French Grand Prix, he dealt a heavy blow to the hopes of a comeback of the Ferrari fans, who are currently chasing Red Bull among the drivers and constructors at the maximum distance from the beginning of the season. He then struck the extreme frankness of the Monegasque driver in admitting his mistake in front of the microphones of journalists, in the interview in which he showed himself very hard on himself, framing his mistake as “unacceptable” and explaining that if he were to lose the championship for 32 points will then have to refer to Paul Ricard and the other flaw of Imola.

Angelo Sticchi Damianipresident of ACI, wanted to break a lance towards the Ferrari driver, trying to grasp some positive notes from what happened: “A world champion Ferrari is very much missing from Italian fans. In France, unfortunately, things did not go as we hoped and as we imagined they would go. Unfortunately it happens, it is in things. Leclerc is a great driver and the mistake made him human. He recognized the mistake, we always go to the limit with these cars and against these drivers. It is the demonstration of the quality of the driver, which he can handle. He does not forgive himself for the mistake, but we forgive him. I have to say that comes out even stronger as a pilot, considering his young age. I keep hoping for the title“, He explained to the microphones of Radio Rai.