On August 24, 2024, the city of Piracicaba, in São Paulo, will host an event that promises to be a milestone in the intersection of art, science and technology: the Sthorm Festival. In its fifth edition, the festival offers a unique experience, combining musical performances by big names from the national and international scene with debates and lectures that bring together some of the greatest experts in innovation, biotechnology, the environment and the creative economy.

“The festival is our big meeting, our opportunity to talk to people about the solutions that Sthorm develops. Culture and art are powerful ingredients for translation and unity, and that is why we will transform this meeting into something bigger and more relevant each year,” says Pablo Lobo, founder and CEO of Sthorm.

Singer Agnes Nunes, one of the most prominent voices of the new generation of Brazilian music, will be one of the festival’s headliners. Agnes, who has won over audiences with her style that combines MPB, soul and jazz, will be joined by the iconic Macy Gray, a North American soul star known for her husky voice and hits such as “I Try” and “Sweet Baby”. With influences ranging from Billie Holiday to Betty Davis, Macy Gray is one of the most important figures in contemporary black music.

Macy Gray – photo: publicity

In addition to Macy Gray, the festival will also feature legendary drummer Matt Sorum. With a career that includes stints with iconic bands such as Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver and The Cult, Sorum is recognized for his visceral style and significant contributions to rock music over the past decades.

Agnes Nunes – photo: publicity

Another musical highlight will be the DJ set by the Brazilian visual artist duo OSGEMEOS, formed by brothers Otávio Pandolfo and Gustavo Pandolfo. Known worldwide for their urban interventions and exhibitions in major museums, OSGEMEOS bring to the festival their unique vision that combines art and music, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for the audience. Completing the Sthorm Festival line-up are the Guinea-Bissau musician Patche di Rima, the DJ duo Transpira and the band StarAce, expanding the diversity of genres and rhythms on stage.

Presentation with Zeca Camargo

The festival will be hosted by Zeca Camargo, a journalist and presenter with a career spanning over three decades. Zeca is known for his remarkable stint on MTV Brasil in the 1990s, where he hosted programs that marked a generation. He later established himself as one of the most recognized figures on Brazilian television, hosting programs such as “Fantástico” and “No Limite”. In addition to his work on TV, Zeca is a passionate traveler and writer, having written several books documenting his adventures around the world.

Zeca Camargo will be the presenter of the Sthorm Festival 2024

Debates and lectures by researchers, scientists, investors and executives are among the highlights of the program

In addition to music and arts, the event brings together a diverse group of researchers, academics, investors and entrepreneurs from around the world. With a focus on science and technology, the program includes lectures and panel discussions on topics ranging from biotechnology to space research, health and the environment. In this way, the festival aims to foster an environment that supports cutting-edge research, providing a space for professionals dedicated to topics essential to the future of humanity to meet and exchange ideas.



The 2023 edition of the Sthorm Festival brought debates and panels on science and technology to Usina Monte Alegre, in Piracicaba (SP)

The Sthorm Festival 2024 will feature appearances by names such as Bob Richardsfounder of Singularity University and International Space University; Antoine Rostandconsidered one of the 5 most influential scientists in artificial intelligence and sustainability, by Business Insider; Professor Gustavo BaptistPhD and professor at the Institute of Geosciences of the University of Brasília, CSO of Planetary X; Wilson Ferreira Jr., former CEO and CEO of Eletrobras; Nathanial Matthewspolitical and environmental scientist, lead author of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) and Mentor for the Obama Foundation; Fernando Barbosaco-founder and CEO of Biotimize; Dr. Carolini Kaid, biologist with a PhD from USP in cancer genetics; Dr. Beatriz da Costa AguiarPhD in Genetic Biology from USP, researcher and co-founder of Biotech LiqSci, and senior researcher at the ABC Medical School; and Dr. Glaucia VeigaPhD in pharmacology from the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP), researcher and co-founder of Biotech LiqSci.

Scientific and Innovation Programming

The scientific and innovation program is divided into three thematic areas: Planet, People and Creative Economy.

Planet: The event is dedicated to discussions on science, technology and the environment, with a focus on how these fields can contribute to a more sustainable future. Confirmed speakers include:

Bob Richards co-founder of Singularity University, International Space University and Planetary X. With a master’s degree in space engineering and physics from Cornell University, Richards is a world leader in space exploration and technological innovation. He will give a talk entitled “The Mission to Planet Earth,” where he will discuss the importance of space technologies for the preservation of our planet.

Professor Gustavo Batista PhD in Geosciences from the University of Brasília and CSO of Planetary X. Batista is one of the leading Brazilian experts in biodiversity resilience and revolutionary methods of environmental conservation. His lecture, entitled “Revolutionary Methods for Biodiversity Resilience”, will address the most recent scientific innovations in the field.

Nathanial MatthewsCEO of Planetary X, holds a PhD in Environmental and Political Science from King’s College London. Matthews is known for his work at the intersection of policy, science, and sustainability. In his talk, “What We Do and How We Connect,” he will explore strategies for connecting science and technology communities toward common goals.

People: Focused on health, biotechnology and medical innovation, the People Hub offers an intense program of lectures and panels, highlighting:

Dr. Carolini Kaid a biologist with a PhD in cancer genetics from USP, Dr. Kaid is a prominent researcher in the area of ​​gene therapy and will address in her lecture “How a Mosquito Can Kill Brain Cancer Tumors” the new frontiers of biotechnology in cancer treatment.

Fernando Barbosa co-founder and CEO of Biotimize. With a strong background in biotechnology, Barbosa has been an advocate for the role of the Global South in bioproduct development. He will present the lecture “The Role of the Global South in Bioproducts”, highlighting the opportunities and challenges for the region.

Dr. Beatriz da Costa Aguiar and Dr. Glaucia Veigaco-founders of Biotech LiqSci and senior researchers at the ABC Medical School. Both have PhDs in Genetic Biology from USP and have extensive experience in oncology diagnostics. They will participate in a panel entitled “A Drop of Blood that Eradicates Preventable Deaths (Breast Cancer)”, where they will discuss a new and revolutionary test for screening for early-stage breast cancer through blood testing. The panel will be moderated by the presenter Titi Muller.

Creative Economy: In this space, the festival will address topics related to the creative economy, design, marketing and sustainability, with emphasis on the following panels:

“Stories of System Hackers” Panel : The creative economy from the perspective of design and production will be one of the themes of the panel. The artist duo will participate in the debate Popoke the furniture designer Marcelo Zizu the film director Fernanda Souza (@correrua_), the co-founder of PerifaCon Louise Tavares and the fashion designer Paula Kim who will be the moderator of the conversation.

Panel “Redefining Influence: From Ego to ECO” : The panel will discuss the necessary changes in the mindset of athletes and creatives for a new vision of the market and marketing. Participants include Wolf Menke brand specialist, Dora Varella Olympic skater who came fourth in the Park category at the Paris Olympics, Italo Penarrubia two-time X-Games champion skateboarder, and Maria Eduarda Sá Cavalcanti Head of Open Innovation at Natura.

“Impact Marketing” Panel: This panel will discuss marketing strategies that highlight commitment to social and environmental causes. Participants will be Julia Reiscommunity and editorial leader at Hypebeast Brasil, Pablo Lobofounder and CEO of Sthorm, Fernanda TeddeCOO of AlmapBBDO, Pedro Andradefounder of PIET, and Adriana Teixeirahead of branding at Heineken

Check out the biographies, photos of the artists, speakers and previous editions of the festival at the link

Transforming Piracicaba into a true epicenter of culture, science and innovation, the Sthorm Festival 2024 promises not only to delight music lovers, but also to inspire those seeking innovative solutions to the challenges of our time.

Service