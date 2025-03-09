Sthefany Pérez has been one of the most outstanding contestants of the last edition of The island of temptations. Tadeo’s couple, with whom he has had his most and less, starred in a striking moment when he gave A torrid kiss with Anita Williamsthe couple in the reality of Montoya.

From that moment on, their social networks have been filled with questions from their curious followers, who ask the Cuban for her sexual tastes. Doubts resolved by the contestant herself on the MTMAD channel in Telecinco.

“We gave ourselves a piece of morreo”he has assured his kiss with the girlfriend who is already one of the confirmed contestants of Survivors. “Anita kisses very well, I love her, I love her, she is my friend. I have no feelings for her,” he clarified.

In addition, he reveals: “But Anita is not the only girl I have kissed. I have kissed with more friends, partying. But for me it is really a mess, “he said about these situations, which are produced by” the morbid of the moment. “

“Maybe I am a holiday, dancing, and that a beautiful girl comes and who wants to seduce me … I love that mess. Getting to bed gives me more respect,” Sthefany said.

“When I lived in Cuba, you kissed with your friends or gave yourself a peak was not normal. There was like you liked girls or eras lesbian, this issue is more complicated,” he explained. However, his first experience of this type was in his native country: “My first kiss with a girl was precisely in Cuba. It was messing“





“When I arrived in Spain, my first friend had an open mentality, she explained that here it was normal. He spent a little time and a holiday, the lights, the night … and I gave him a beak, and looked at the sides, no one had cared. It seems to me too much that people are like thatthat you can live your life as you want. And then with other friends, “he adds about her stay in our country.

“Another experience was The first time I tried intimacy with a girl. I went out with a very pretty friend and we were with the nonsense that it was a girl’s night, that if a boy is approaching that we are girlfriends … Among the lights, the atmosphere, the music … When the party ended we went home and that night she stays at home to sleep. We were playing, exploring the situation, and we came to privacy. I tried, she tried. We had a good time, I liked the night, the situation, but I discovered that it is not mine. There he stayed. I need that little thing, that male energy, “he said about his first sexual encounter with a girl.

In addition, he has settled the theme with a reflection: “I don’t regret anything I do In my life. It is good to take off the curiosities. If you don’t know if you will like it or not, then do not stay with doubt. Another experience for the experience of experience. “