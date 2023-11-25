President of the Senate once again said that approval of the proposal “is not intimidation”; statements were given to Canal Meio

The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the reaction of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to the approval of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that limits the Court’s powers was “disproportionate. The statement was given to the Middle Channeland will air on Sunday (Nov 26), at 8pm, on BandNews TV.

“I consider that it was a tone a little higher than expected, I consider that the reaction in relation to this proposed amendment to the Constitution was a somewhat disproportionate reaction, considering its merit. What does it mean?” declared the president of the Senate.

The congressman once again said that he does not accept any type of intimidation. He said that the approval of the text is not a “bullying” against the STF.

“Firstly, I should point out that there is absolutely no chance of there being any type of intimidation, just as we do not accept any type of intimidation, because I, the Senate is also made up of people with the same civic courage, and immune to fears of this nature. ”he argued.

Pacheco said that the proposal only enforces what is already provided for in the Federal Constitution. “The National Congress makes the law. The person who sanctions it is the President of the Republic and it can only be declared unconstitutional by the majority of the Federal Supreme Court. Which in this political dimension means saying that there is a balance. So, it is a harmony between the powers based on these mechanisms. So the constitutional amendment is absolutely reasonable and pertinent”he declared.

The president of the Senate stated that he will continue to defend the STF and the Judiciary as he has done since becoming a senator. “It is that at all times, at critical moments in national life, we affirm and reaffirm our confidence in the judiciary in all its instances. So it is very important that we are dealing with something good for Brazil here”he said.

FAVORABLE TO FIXED MANDATE FOR STF

Pacheco once again stated that he is in favor of the proposal that wants to establish a fixed mandate for STF ministers. The congressman is also in favor of raising the minimum age to be a minister of the Court.

Asked about the moment, as there is tension between the Judiciary and the Senate after the approval of the PEC, the president of the Upper House said he was “appropriate”.

“I am in favor of the mandate of minister of the Federal Supreme Court, as is the case in several other countries. I am in favor of raising the minimum age for admission to the Federal Supreme Court, so these are changes that I have always defended and will continue to defend. And I think so, this is the right time to discuss it. We cannot be inhibited by creating a crisis that does not exist because of a topic that is absolutely honest to discuss”he spoke.

Ministers were vocal against Congress after the approval of the PEC that limits decisions in the Senate. The statements were harshly refuted by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The congressman said that “does not allow receiving gratuitous aggression” of STF ministers.

UNDERSTAND THE PEC

PEC 8 of 2021 limits monocratic decisions in the STF. It was approved in the Senate, on Wednesday (Nov 22), by 52 votes in favor and 18 against. The proposal now goes to the Chamber of Deputies. The section that changed the rule on requests for review (extra deadline) was removed by the rapporteur, senator Amin Esperidião (PP-SC).

The text established that requests of this nature would be granted collectively, with a maximum period of 6 months. Today, in the Supreme Court, each minister can request a review individually, having a period of up to 90 days to resume the trial. The withdrawal took place after a request from party leaders and an amendment from the senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA).

During the discussion, the rapporteur also accepted an amendment from the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), which proposed that, when an unconstitutionality is declared, the affected Power can defend itself. For example, if it was the Executive, it is up to the AGU (Attorney General of the Union). But if it is the Legislature, lawyers from the Chamber and Senate must defend it.

The PEC prohibits ministers from giving monocratic decisions that suspend:

effectiveness of laws;

normative acts (commands from the Executive Branch for the correct application of laws);

acts of the President of the Republic, the Senate, the Chamber and Congress.

The government acted discreetly to avoid approval of the text, which is disliked by Supreme Court ministers and placed the president of the Senate under pressure from magistrates.

SENATE TRYING TO STOP STF

The agenda that limits monocratic decisions was defended by Pacheco. He missed the inauguration ceremony for the new ministers of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) because, at the time, the text was being voted on in the Senate plenary.

Pacheco has also expressed himself in favor of other proposals discussed in Congress to bar the powers of magistrates. Read more here.

Currently, the Supreme Court faces a difficult time in its relationship with Congressmainly with the Senate.

As showed O Power360, the disagreements began with Barroso. At a UNE (National Union of Students) event in July this year, the minister he said: “We defeated censorship, we defeated torture, we defeated Bolsonarism” – which bothered the opposition.

A The President of the Upper House’s reading was that the Court did not collaborate to lower the temperature in the relationship between the Powers. Pacheco also became more impatient after the Supreme Court’s decisions on the nursing floor, implemented by decision of Congress.

Then the STF began judging different cases that placed the Court in direct opposition to Congressas in the cases of the time frame, the decriminalization of personal drug possession and the decriminalization of abortion.

In all these cases, the senators reacted with measures that went against the Supreme Court’s decisions: