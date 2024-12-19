Using a smart ring is the new way to take care of your health. Watches and bracelets are a good option if you like having an additional screen on your wrist, but if it is not your style, you can join the trend of wearing a ring with an elegant and minimalist design, which allows you to monitor your activity, sleep and health without complications.

They come in all prices and qualities. The Oura Ring 4, the Galaxy Ring, from Samsung, or the new Zen, from STF, a Mexican brand that wants to enter the battle of smart rings. For a fraction of the price, at around $2,000 Mexican pesos, you can purchase the Zen, which, at first glance, might seem like a simple modern gem.

Its minimalist design adapts to any style and is discreet enough to go unnoticed in your daily life, ideal for those looking to monitor their physical well-being without complications.

One of the standout features of this ring is its ability to measure key health indicators such as heart rate, blood oxygenation, and stress. It uses red and infrared light technology that passes through the tissues of the finger, providing accurate and reliable data in real time. This technology is not new, but its integration into such a small and comfortable device to wear is a significant advance in the industry.

In addition to the basic heart rate and oxygenation monitoring functions, the Zen has several features designed to offer a comprehensive analysis of our health. The device includes sleep monitoring, allowing you to track the quality of your rest throughout the night, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Another aspect that distinguishes the Zen is its multi-sports mode, which makes it an attractive option for those who practice different physical activities. Whether you’re running, swimming or practicing yoga, the ring adapts its measurements depending on the sport you’re doing, helping you get accurate data about your physical performance. The Zen is also submersible up to 50 meters deep, which makes it suitable for swimmers and people who enjoy water activities, something unusual in such small and light devices.

Don’t expect the best materials, but expect the standard functionalities of any smart ring on the market, with a fairly functional app, as it integrates perfectly with the QRING application, which is designed to complement the experience. This app allows you to synchronize the ring with your mobile phone and access the data collected throughout the day, week or month. This way, you can view your progress in real time and adjust your habits based on the information received.