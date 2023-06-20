Next week, the Court will hear witnesses for the prosecution, such as police officers who worked on security

Next week, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) will begin hearings on the processes of those involved in the extremist acts of January 8th. Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur for the cases, will be responsible for carrying out the hearings.

Prosecution witnesses will be heard, such as police officers who acted to contain depredation in the premises of the Supreme Court, Congress and the Planalto Palace. The depositions will be made by videoconference and conducted by instructor judges from Moraes’ office.

Since the beginning of the investigations, the STF has opened criminal proceedings against 1,245 defendants. In total, 1,390 complaints were filed by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic).

Around 250 accused remain in prison under the accusation of acting as perpetrators and instigators of the acts.

With information from Brazil Agency.