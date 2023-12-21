Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 21/12/2023 – 20:46

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) will resume the judgment on the review of the entire life of pensions from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) on February 1, 2024. The case was included in the trial agenda this Thursday (21) by the President of the Court, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso.

The analysis of the case was suspended in December 1st this year following a prominent request made by Minister Alexandre de Moraes in the Court's virtual plenary session. With the decision, the trial was suspended and will continue in person.

In December last year, the Supreme Court validated the lifetime review and allowed retirees who went to court to request the recalculation of the benefit based on all contributions made throughout their lives.

The Court recognized that the beneficiary can choose the calculation criterion that yields the highest monthly amount, and it is up to the retiree to assess whether the lifetime calculation can increase the benefit or not.

According to the understanding, the transition rule that excluded contributions prior to July 1994, when the Real Plan was implemented, can be removed if it is disadvantageous to the insured.

After recognition, the INSS filed an appeal to restrict the effects of the decision to exclude the application of the review to already extinguished social security benefits, court decisions that denied the right to review according to the jurisprudence of the time and prohibition of payment of differences before the 13th of April 2023, the date on which the STF trial ruling was published.

Scoreboard

Before the prominent request that suspended the trial, the score was undefined as to which position should prevail.

Ministers Fachin, Rosa Weber (voted before retirement) and Cármen Lúcia voted to establish December 17, 2019 as a milestone for the recalculation, the date on which the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) recognized the right to review for an insured person from the INSS.

Ministers Cristiano Zanin, Dias Toffoli and Luís Roberto Barroso voted to annul the STJ's decision.

Moraes, who suspended the trial, understood that the time frame would be December 1, 2022, the date on which the Supreme Court decided the issue.

Understand

The case judged by the STF deals with an appeal by the INSS against a decision by the STJ that guaranteed an insured person of the General Social Security Regime (RGPS) the possibility of reviewing the benefit based on contributions over the period prior to 1994.

During the process, associations that defend retirees requested that social security contributions made before July 1994 be taken into account when calculating benefits. These contributions stopped being considered as a result of the 1999 pension reform, whose transition rules excluded payments before the Real Plan from the account.

According to the entities, INSS policyholders had a reduction in their benefits due to the disregard of these contributions.