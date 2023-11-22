Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 22/11/2023 – 13:48

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said that the Court will “resolve the issue of court orders” later this month. The government awaits the judgment of actions that question the payment of federal government debts in installments, a measure approved during the government of former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro and which became known as the “PEC of default”.

Barroso said he spoke with Minister Fernando Haddad about the matter and expects the Court to make a decision this week.

“The pandemic, and perhaps some wrong decisions, are producing a corpse in the closet, worth billions of reais, which are court orders not paid by the Union, and we are looking for a solution, which I hope can be reached soon, because it is a non-payment of debts by the federal government will be demoralizing for the Judiciary”, said the minister at an Arko Advice event held this Wednesday.

The rapporteur of the actions being processed in the Supreme Court is Minister Luiz Fux. As shown by the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), the government’s expectation is that Fux will present his vote with parameters so that the National Treasury can anticipate the settlement of these debts.

The deadline for the Court’s decision is worrying due to the fiscal impact.