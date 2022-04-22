The case of Daniel Silveira has not yet “become final” and Bolsonaro has already decided to grant amnesty

The ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) will decide whether the president Jair Bolsonaro could have pardoned the deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) before the process has been completely concluded, which is called in legal jargon “res judicata”.

Political parties have already announced their intention to file a lawsuit with the STF against Bolsonaro’s pardon decree benefiting Daniel Silveira.

On Wednesday (20.Apr.2022), the STF sentenced the deputy to the following punishments: imprisonment, payment of a fine, loss of mandate and suspension of political rights.

None of the sentences are still being carried out. Daniel Silveira has the right to appeal the decision that found him guilty of preventing the free exercise of powers and making serious threats to members of the STF.

Silveira’s possible appeal is known as an embargo. It must be presented to the STF itself, arguing that there are obscure passages in the sentence.

Opposition parties that must question the STF may include in the action the non-existence of a res judicata to try to invalidate Bolsonaro’s decree.

It is customary in presidential pardons, such as those granted at Christmas, that the benefit is offered to people who are already in prison and serving time.

In his decree, Bolsonaro says he can grant the pardon even in cases in which there was no final judgment.

“The grace referred to in this decree is unconditional and will be granted regardless of the final judgment of the condemning criminal sentence.”, wrote the president.

In fact, many of the prisoners pardoned at the end of the year were still able to appeal.

In August 2021, Minister Roberto Barroso wrote on his Twitter profile that “who grants pardon is the President of the Republic. The Judiciary only applies the presidential decree. In the criminal executions of the monthly allowance, I granted the benefit to all who met the requirements”.