Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/22/2023 – 0:58

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) will begin the trial on the decriminalization of abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy in the physical plenary session. The date has not yet been set.

The trial of the case began in the early hours of Friday (22) in the Court’s virtual plenary session, but a prominent request from Minister Luís Roberto Barroso suspended the trial. The standout request is precisely the request to take a trial that takes place in a virtual environment to the physical plenary.

The analysis of the case in the Supreme Court is motivated by an action filed by the PSOL in 2017. The party defends that interrupting a pregnancy up to the 12th week is no longer a crime. The party claims that criminalization affects the dignity of the human person and mainly affects black and poor women.

Currently, Brazilian legislation allows abortion in cases of rape, risk to the pregnant woman’s life or anencephalic fetuses.

The action is reported by Rosa Weber, who will leave the court next week upon turning 75 and compulsorily retiring. The minister will be replaced by Barroso, who will take office on Thursday (28).