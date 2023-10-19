Court will resume trials on October 27th in the virtual plenary; In this modality, ministers cast their votes and there is no discussion

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Roberto Barroso, guided another 7 criminal actions against defendants involved in the extremist acts of January 8th.

The trial will be held in a virtual plenary session on October 27th and the Court’s ministers will have until 11:59 pm on November 7th to vote. In this modality, ministers cast their votes and there is no discussion.

Here are the defendants in the actions guided by the STF:

Fabrício de Moura Gomes;

Jorginho Cardoso de Azevedo;

Moses of the Angels;

Osmar Hilebrand:

Rosana Maciel Gomes; It is

Sonia Teresinha Possa.

The defendants are responsible for the practice of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage through violence and serious threat to the Union’s assets and deterioration of listed assets.

There are still 213 cases awaiting judgment in the STF regarding the acts of January 8th. To date, 12 people have been convicted of the invasions in Brasília, 3 of which were tried in the physical plenary of the Court.