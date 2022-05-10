by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined that investigations into the attacks that President Jair Bolsonaro made on electronic voting machines in a live last year be carried out in conjunction with the inquiry that investigates the alleged action of a digital militia against democracy.

The decision responds to the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) when assessing that the measure could help to better form a “conviction judgment” that it may eventually take action on the case.

Last February, Moraes had already allowed the sharing of evidence between the two investigations.

“As can be seen, the evidence collected in this incidental petition, filed to investigate the facts involving the live carried out by the President of the Republic on 7/29/2021, must be analyzed together with the main investigation conducted in Inq 4.874/ DF, whose object is a complex criminal organization, with a strong digital performance and with production, publication, financing and political centers, with the objective of attacking the Democratic Rule of Law”, said the minister of the STF, in the order.

Last year, Moraes had already included Bolsonaro in the list of investigated in an inquiry due to the attacks on the ministers of the Court and the dissemination of false news about electronic voting machines made in a live carried out in June by the president, after a request made by the Superior Court. Electoral Council (TSE).

The other investigation investigates whether Bolsonaro has a relationship with digital militias responsible for attacks on democratic institutions, including financing using public resources.