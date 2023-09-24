Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/24/2023 – 16:29

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) may define on Wednesday (27) the final thesis of the trial that overturned the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands.

Among the points that will be discussed is the possibility of compensation to individuals who acquired land in good faith and whether payment would be conditioned on the farmers leaving indigenous areas.

In this case, compensation for improvements and bare land would be valid for owners who received titles from the federal and state governments for lands that should be considered indigenous areas.

The suggestion by Court Minister Dias Toffoli to authorize the economic exploitation of lands by indigenous people can also be debated. Under the proposal, upon approval by Congress and indigenous people, crop production and mineral resources, such as potassium, could be sold by communities.

The possibility of economic exploitation of territories is criticized by the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib). For the entity, the measure threatens the survival of the people.

“Recent history shows us that the existence of enterprises for the extraction of water, organic and mineral resources, in practice, generates the destruction of indigenous territories, the contamination of populations by biological and chemical agents, such as mercury, and the fraying of the fabric social status of these communities, in addition to weakening or making their food sovereignty unfeasible and subjecting women and children to physical and sexual violence”, said the entity.

Rosa Weber

The session on Wednesday (27) will be the last of the president of the Court, Rosa Weber, at the Supreme Court. The minister will leave the court the day after turning 75 years of age and compulsorily retiring. Luís Roberto Barroso will take office as head of the Court on Thursday (28).