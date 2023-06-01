Dias Toffoli released the case for trial on Wednesday night (May 31); process will be decided by the 1st Panel of the Court

the minister of stf (Federal Court of Justice) toffoli days released on Wednesday night (May 31, 2023) an appeal by the President of the Chamber of Deputies for judgment Arthur Lira (PP-AL) in the case of alleged passive corruption presented in a complaint by the RMP (Attorney General’s Office) against the congressman.

The process is in the 1st Panel of the Court, which will be responsible for judging the case. The date for review has not yet been set. On the occasion, Toffoli –who it happened to join the 2nd Panel in 2023 upon request – must return to the collegiate to participate in the trial.

The Court Minister’s decision comes after the Attorney General’s Office to change in April of this year its understanding and manifest itself by filing the complaint against Lira presented by the body itself in 2018.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

In 2019, Lyra it became defendant for passive corruption by decision of the 1st Panel of the STF, after being denounced by the PGR for receiving bribes.

The action refers to a case from 2012, when an advisor to the deputy was caught at Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, with R$ 106,400.00 in cash, before leaving for Brasília (DF).

The amount would have been paid by Francisco Carlos Caballero Colombo in order to obtain political support to remain in the presidency of the CBTU (Brazilian Company of Urban Trains).

At the time, Lira, who was leader of her party, claimed to have paid for the advisor’s tickets, but said she was not aware of the amount.

In addition, the deputy’s defense said that the investigations did not prove that the deputy would receive the amount.

The PGR, under the command of the then Attorney General of the Republic, Raquel Dodge, also accused him of money laundering, part of the complaint that was rejected by the ministers of the Class.

In February of this year, Lira’s lawyers filed an appeal in the lawsuit. They presented, among the arguments, innovations brought by the law 13,964 of 2019 (Anti-Crime Law), which does not allow the receipt of a complaint based only on employee denunciation.

In the case of Lira, information about the alleged receipt of bribes was alleged in collaborations between money changer Alberto Youssef and Rafael Ângulo Lopes, who worked with Youssef.