Transfers guaranteed by the Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc laws 2 were suspended by Bolsonaro; rapporteur votes for release

The ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) vote this Tuesday (Nov 8, 2022) to suspend the effects of the MP (provisional measure) signed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that postponed the payments of the Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc laws 2 , dedicated to the cultural sector. The session takes place on virtual plenaryfrom 00:00 to 23:59.

On Saturday (Nov 5), Minister Cármen Lúcia attended an ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) of the Rede Sustentabilidade party and decided to suspend the MP. Afterwards, she put the agenda for deliberation of the collegiate.

Rapporteur of the case, Cármen Lúcia confirmed her decision – here is the intact (110 KB) of the vote. She was followed by minister Edson Fachin. Until the publication of this text, the other members of the Court had not registered their votes.

The minister considered the MP unconstitutional for determining proposals previously indicated in presidential vetoes that had already been overturned by the National Congress. She also argues that the MP was edited without meeting the requirements of relevance and urgency, as provided for in the Constitution.

The payment of the Paulo Gustavo Law was scheduled to start in 2022, but, with the MP, it was postponed for 1 year. Already the resources of the Aldir Blanc 2 Law would be distributed in 2023. After the measure signed by the president, the transfer was postponed to 2024.

On July 5, the National Congress overturned Bolsonaro’s vetoes of the laws, which provide for investments in culture as a way to support one of the sectors most affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

In the individual decision, Carmén Lúcia wrote that the measure “emptied the purpose” of the laws of “ensure adverse temporal conditions, which make it impossible for the performance of cultural functions”; also “defrauds the free performance of Parliament”; and used “extraordinary instrument for the creation of norms to restore the will of the Executive Power on what the Legislative Power had deliberated”.

“Culture composes the essential core of human dignity, a central principle of contemporary law”, the minister wrote in the document. “I also note that the questioned provisional measure changed from mandatory delivery to mere authorization to allocate resources to what had been the object of the amended legislation”he added.

In the text, the minister also reinforces that, as it is not a law, but a normative act, the MP “submits to judicial control”.

The Paulo Gustavo Law determines the transfer of R$3.86 billion to states and municipalities to invest in culture and waives compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law. The Aldir Blanc Law 2 transfers R$ 3 billion annually to states and municipalities for investments in culture, for 5 years.