President of União Brasil has the biggest fund for the elections and negotiated aid to candidates from other parties

The STF’s veto on the transfer of funds from the fundão between allied parties directly impacts the strategy of the president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar. Owner of the largest electoral budget in 2022, he intended to help federal and state deputies candidates as a way to expand his range of alliances.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied on Thursday (28.Jul.2022) a request for the transfer of resources from the Party Fund and the FEFC (Special Fund for Campaign Financing) between candidates from different parties to the positions of state and federal deputy. The action was brought by União Brasil, PL, PP and Republicans.

The parties that integrate majority coalitions (for president, governor or senator) wanted to share funds resources also among proportional candidates (federal and state deputies). This was denied.

In this way, Bivar loses part of his arguments in the composition of political alliances across the country. Financial aid sensitizes allied parties’ bases, especially those with less money. With the general and unrestricted increase in public funding, all campaigns became more expensive.

In addition, the barrier clause this year penalizes parties that do not receive at least 2% of the valid votes or elect at least 11 federal deputies distributed in at least one third of the federation units are without access to funds and TV time.

Fundão

For the October elections, the total amount released in the Electoral Fund is R$ 4.9 billion, divided among 32 acronyms. The amount for 2022 is the highest since the fund was created in 2017. In 2018, R$1.7 billion was released, and R$2 billion in 2020.

União Brasil will receive the largest share this year: more than R$ 782 million. Next comes the PT, with just over R$503 million, the MDB, with R$363 million, the PSD, with R$349 million, and Progressistas, with approximately R$344 million. Together these 5 subtitles account for 47.24% of the resource.

With the possibility of helping campaigns, the party was seen as a preferred ally by several candidates in search of more resources.

The calculations for the distribution of money consider the candidates elected by the parties in the 2018 General Elections.

Read here the complete list of how much each subtitle will receive and the apportionment criteria established by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Bivar was contacted, but did not respond to calls from the report.