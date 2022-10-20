





The Federal Supreme Court (STF) validated this Wednesday (19) a municipal law that prohibited the use of plastic bags. The norm is from the municipality of Marília, in the interior of São Paulo, which had determined the replacement of plastic bags by others produced with biodegradable material.

According to the local court, the state of São Paulo had already legislated on environmental protection, without prohibiting or forcing the use of different types of bags, therefore, it is not up to the municipalities to legislate in a different way.

The STF unanimously decided that it is constitutional for cities to legislate on the exchange of bags as long as they do not violate national rules. At the end of the trial, the ministers approved the legal thesis that should be applied to all cases that deal with the subject in the Judiciary throughout the country.

The STF informs that “the appeal was filed by the São Paulo Attorney General against the decision of the local Court of Justice (TJ-SP) that invalidated the municipal law, on the understanding that, as there is already a state law on environmental protection that does not defines the types of bags that can be used, it would not be up to the municipalities to legislate differently”.

“The rule is compatible with the Federal Constitution, and the municipalities have additional competence to enact laws dealing with environmental protection”, said Minister Luiz Fux, rapporteur of the process.

There is currently a valid law banning the use of plastic bags in 23 capital cities and the Federal District. Only Boa Vista, in Rondônia, and Porto Velho, in Roraima, do not have laws enacted on the subject.

Fux, when expressing the general repercussion of the issue, highlighted that the constitutional issue raised in the appeal concerns a formal controversy: the possibility of the municipality legislating on the environment and, also, a material controversy: for offense to the principles of defense of the consumer, the defense of the environment and the right of everyone to an ecologically balanced environment.

Now, the STF adds, companies and public bodies affected by the municipal law have “12 months to adapt to the ban, counted from the date of publication of the judgment minutes”.







