Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 17:05

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority to validate the law that excludes operations with oil and derivatives from the tax regime of the Manaus Free Zone. As a result, the incidence of Import Tax and Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) on these operations will be maintained.

The trial is held in the virtual plenary until midnight this Friday, 8th, and there are seven of the 11 votes in favor of the rule.

The action was filed by Cidadania, which claimed that the measure, provided for in the 2021 law, will produce “devastating effects” for the oil industry in the region and for the free trade area itself. According to the party, the law can only increase the level of incentives, never eliminate or reduce them.

The Constitution guarantees the preservation of the characteristics of “a free trade, export and import area, and tax incentives” of the Manaus Free Trade Zone until 2073.

The vote of the rapporteur, Luís Roberto Barroso, prevailed. He understands that assets from the oil sector are not covered by tax incentives protected by the Constitution.

This is because the original wording of the 1967 decree-law, which regulates the Manaus Free Trade Zone and was amended by the 2021 law, already excluded operations with oil and derivatives from the tax regime. Thus, the law would only have made the exclusion explicit and would not have caused the reduction of any tax benefit.

“The questioned norm reproduced the same content as the exceptions to the tax treatment favored in that region, in force since 1967, in relation to exports or re-exports, imports and operations carried out with oil and derivatives, with a view to neutralizing possible tax asymmetry in the import of fuels”, stated Barroso in his vote.

Divergence

For Minister Dias Toffoli, the exception provided for in the 1967 decree-law only concerned lubricants and liquid and gaseous petroleum fuels.

“In other words, he did not mention the good 'petroleum' considered in isolation (which cannot be confused with the products derived from it)”, stated the minister, who was defeated in the trial. He was followed by minister Luiz Fux and, in part, by minister Kássio Nunes Marques.

“As the item 'oil' was not excluded by the original wording, it was achieved by the tax incentives established for the Manaus Free Trade Zone. Therefore, the legislator could not, through the law now questioned (Law nº 14,183/21), revoke the application of these incentives in favor of oil operations”, argued Toffoli.

Furthermore, the minister claimed, at the time the Constitution was promulgated, in 1988, there were already laws that favored operations with oil and oil products. Therefore, the benefit could not be excluded by ordinary law.