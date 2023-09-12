Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/11/2023 – 23:28

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) validated this Monday (11) the legality of assistance contributions to fund the operation of unions.

The specific case judged by the Court deals with the possibility of charging in cases of workers who are not affiliated with unions and in a mandatory manner through a collective bargaining agreement and convention.

The assistance contribution should not be confused with the union contribution, better known as union tax, which was extinguished with the 2017 labor reform and is not being analyzed by the ministers in this trial.

The trial began in 2020 and, after several requests for review, was completed today.

The majority of ministers followed the vote given by the rapporteur, Minister Gilmar Mendes, in 2020. For the minister, the charge is constitutional and a thesis must be defined to guide the judgment of the issue by the Judiciary of the entire country.

The case resurfaced following an appeal filed by the unions involved in the trial. In the vote, Mendes changed his understanding in relation to the judgment of the issue in 2017, when the Supreme Court understood that the collection of the assistance contribution was unconstitutional.

In Mendes’ understanding, the lack of collection weakens the union system.

The trial took place in the virtual plenary, a modality in which ministers enter votes into the STF’s electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation.