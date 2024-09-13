With the payment of fines imposed by Moraes, bank accounts of companies in Brazil are unblocked

The Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes determined on Wednesday (11.Sep.2024) the transfer of R$ 18.35 million from the X (ex-Twitter) and Starlink accounts in Brazil to the Union’s accounts to pay the fines imposed by the magistrate.

The amounts blocked by Moraes for non-compliance with court decisions were R$ 7,282,135.14 of the company X Brasil Internet Ltda and R$ 11,067,864.86 from Starlink Brazil Internet Services Ltda.

On Thursday (12 September), Citibank and Itaú Unibanco reported full compliance with the minister’s orders to the STF. They also said that they transferred the amounts to the Union’s account at Banco do Brasil.

With the full payment of the amount, Moraes ordered the immediate unblocking of the companies’ bank accounts/financial assets, motor vehicles and real estate.

On August 29, Moraes ordered the blocking of the bank accounts of Starlink, the satellite internet company of Elon Musk (owner of X). On August 30, he suspended X until a representative is appointed in Brazil and the fines imposed on the network are paid.

UNDERSTAND THE STF DECISION

The blocking of Starlink accounts took place on August 29th because Moraes considered the existence of a “de facto economic group” linked to the businessman, which includes the technology company. The decision was made after the Court was unable to subpoena a representative of X in the country.

On August 17, the X closed its office in Brazil and laid off all local employees. On August 28, Moraes summoned Musk to appoint a legal representative in Brazil under penalty of taking X offline.

On August 30, the minister ordered the immediate and complete suspension of the operation of X, formerly Twitter, throughout the country until the court’s decisions are complied with and the fines applied are paid. The order is also valid until a representative of the company is appointed in the country. The social network remains offline in the country.