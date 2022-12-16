The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Gilmar Mendes, asked for a view –more time to analyze– and suspended on Thursday (Dec.16, 2022) the virtual trial that decided on the use of plea bargaining in a public civil action by act of administrative impropriety filed by the MP (Public Ministry).

This is the 2nd time the trial has been suspended. In June 2021, Minister Dias Toffolli also requested more time to analyze the process.

So far, the rapporteur of the process, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, and 5 other ministers have registered their votes. Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber and Dias Toffolli accompanied Moraes and voted for the legitimacy of the measure.

How clarified the Power360, award-winning collaborations are criminal in nature. What the Supreme judges is whether the procedure is also applicable in civil actions, such as those involving impropriety. The case is important because it has general repercussions. That is, what the STF decides will have to be followed by judges and courts across the country.

According to rapporteur Alexandre de Moraes, Brazil has strengthened the fight against improbity in recent decades. In this sense, he said that the whistle blowing agreements, as a means of obtaining evidence, serve to further strengthen the fight against crimes committed within the public administration.

Moraes proposed the establishment of the following thesis:

“It is constitutional to use the award-winning collaboration in the civil sphere, in a public civil action, for an act of administrative improbity filed by the MP, observing the following guidelines:

The collaborating agent’s statements, unaccompanied by other evidence, are insufficient for the initiation of public civil action for an act of impropriety; The obligation to reimburse the damage caused to the treasury by the collaborating agent must be integral, and cannot be the object of a transaction or agreement, with negotiation around the mode and conditions for compensation being valid; The collaboration agreement must be signed by the MP with the intervention of the interested public law legal entity; The agreements already signed only by the MP are preserved until the date of this judgment, provided that there is a forecast of full compensation for the damage, having been duly approved in court and regularly complied with by the beneficiary.”

In February 2021, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, also defended that the Public Prosecutor’s Office can make a plea bargain agreement with investigated in cases of administrative impropriety.

According to Aras, “the measure favors the control of impropriety and the preservation of the public interest”🇧🇷

For the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic), the conclusion of agreements in actions of impropriety serves the public interest, because it stops acts of corruption, holds the culprits accountable and prevents new cases. Therefore, he argued that the STF should admit the possibility of using the instrument in civil actions, informed the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

CONCRETE CASE

The concrete case involves a public civil action filed by the MP of Paraná against the tax auditor Milton Antônio de Oliveira Digiácomo and 24 other individuals and legal entities. The process was proposed in the course of the Publicano Operation, which investigates an alleged criminal organization that would have the objective of obtaining a patrimonial advantage through illegal agreements with businessmen.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Paraná entered into a plea agreement that was ratified by the TJ-PR (Court of Justice of Paraná). Defendants from Publicano contested the measure, arguing that there is no award-winning collaboration in cases of impropriety.