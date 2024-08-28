Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2024 – 19:01

The Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF) has suspended the trial that is discussing whether the ISS, a municipal tax, is part of the PIS/Cofins tax base. The president of the Supreme Court, Luís Roberto Barroso, said that a new date will be set “in due course”.

The dispute has an estimated fiscal risk of R$35.4 billion for the Union. The case is one of the “offspring” of the so-called “thesis of the century”, in which the Court excluded, in 2017, ICMS from the basis of federal taxes.

In the session held on Wednesday, the 28th, three votes were cast. Ministers Dias Toffoli and Gilmar Mendes voted in favor of the Treasury, and Minister André Mendonça sided with the taxpayers’ thesis.

However, the trend, so far, is favorable to companies. This is because, if the votes cast in the virtual plenary and those cast in today’s session are counted, the score that has been emerging is 6 to 5 to exclude the ISS from the calculation basis of federal taxes. However, some of the ministers will still speak out and may change the positions presented in the past.