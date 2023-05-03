Ministers also defined that the Union should present a new market inspection framework within 90 days; vote was unanimous

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) unanimously decided to suspend the call “presumption of good faith” in the acquisition of gold, this Tuesday (May 2, 2023). The ministers validated Gilmar Mendes’ decision. Here’s the full (131 KB).

The Court also determined a period of 90 days for the Union to establish a new normative framework for the inspection of the gold market, in addition to measures that “prevent the acquisition of gold extracted from areas of environmental protection and Indigenous Lands”.

The ministers understood the unconstitutionality of an article of the Law 12,844, of 2013which assumes thelegality of the gold acquired and good faith” of the company that acquires the metal in view of the information provided by the seller. Thus, it became unnecessary to prove the legality of the gold.

The rapporteur, Minister Gilmar Mendes, mentions in the vote that the legislation “made private monitoring unfeasible by taking responsibility away from the buyer, which encouraged the illegal market, leading to increased environmental degradation and increased violence in municipalities where mining is illegal”.

The new framework that must be presented by the Union will need to observe especially the origin of the gold acquired by DTVMs (Title and Securities Distributors). The action was presented by the parties PSB, Rede and Sustentabilidade.

“It is necessary that this spurious consortium, formed between illegal mining and criminal organizations, be paralyzed as soon as possible”said the minister.