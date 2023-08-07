Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/07/2023 – 12:07 Share

One vote away from the formation of a majority to oblige Congress to regulate the period of paternity leave, the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber, asked to see the trial. With this, the analysis is suspended for up to 90 days.

The trial, held in a virtual plenary session, began on June 30 and was due to end on Monday, the 7th. The action was filed in 2012 by the National Confederation of Health Workers (CNTS), which requests the Congress to legislate on the matter.

The Constitution established that the term of paternity leave, until a supplementary law on the subject is enacted, is five days. More than 30 years later, Congress has not disciplined the issue. Mothers are offered a leave of 120 days.

So far, five ministers have seen the Legislative Branch fail to address paternity leave – Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso, Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia and Gilmar Mendes. In their votes, they determined a period of 18 months for Congress to regulate the issue. There was only one vote against, by the rapporteur, Marco Aurélio Mello, who saw no regulatory gap due to the existing five-day forecast.

“The unconstitutional omission is evident, in the case of paternity leave, as the constitutional duty addressed to the infraconstitutional legislator by the original constituent legislator, creating an obligation to regulate the fundamental right to paternity leave, was not observed,” said Minister Edson Fachin in your vote.

Fachin, Barroso and Cármen added in their votes that, if the omission persists beyond the specified period of 18 months, the period of maternity leave and paternity leave will apply. The other ministers did not detail what should happen after the 18-month period.