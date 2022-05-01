The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, suspended this Sunday, 1st, the indirect election that would take place in the Legislative Assembly of Alagoas this Monday, 2nd. In the election, the deputies would choose a buffer governor to occupy the position left by Renan Filho (MDB), who resigned to run for a seat in the Senate.

Fux’s decision responded to a request from the PSB of Alagoas, which questioned the Assembly’s edict for providing that the election would be open among state deputies, which, for the party, would violate the right to vote confidentiality.

The PSB also questioned the decision that the governor and vice elections would take place separately. The party’s request claimed that the election would be “incompatible with the dictates of the Federal and State Constitutions” for contradicting “guarantees corresponding to the legitimacy of the election”.

The vice president of the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ), Minister Jorge Mussi, had already rejected the PSB’s request on Saturday, 30, but Fux’s decision provisionally suspended the injunction. Now, the Court awaits a statement from Minister Gilmar Mendes, rapporteur of the case.

Dispute

The suspension of the elections is another episode of the judicial war between the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), who have their favorites in the election.

Lira’s candidate is Senator Rodrigo Cunha (União Brasil), who supports the name of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for re-election this year. The chosen one of Renan’s group is state deputy Paulo Dantas (MDB), who should reinforce the platform of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the presidency.

The suspension of Monday’s election is a victory for Lira, who celebrated on Twitter: “The preliminary decision of the STF supports what Alagoans want: transparency, legal rite and respect for the institutions and people of Alagoas. Will senator Renan Calheiros and his puppet continue with the bizarre coup narrative? Or will you distill your poison against the STF?”

Renan Calheiros has not yet expressed himself, but when the STJ refused the suspension, on Saturday, he declared on social media that “Arthur Lira’s gang” insists “on violating the Constitution, unaccustomed to the Bolsonarist coup. They forget that there is still the Judiciary to stop their grins. I hope they learn.” THE Estadão contacted the senator, but received no response as of the publication of this article.

