Edson Fachin, acting president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), summoned this Saturday (13) the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), and the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to speak out about the payment of Minas Gerais’ debt to the Union. The value is currently around R$ 165 billion.

The decision takes into account the request presented this Friday (12) to the STF by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) so that a new extension of the deadline for Minas Gerais to join the Fiscal Recovery Regime (RRF) is conditioned on the return of payment of the debt with the Union.

Last Tuesday (9), the government of Minas Gerais asked the STF for an extension of the deadline. The objective is to wait for the regulation of the program that foresees refinancing the debts of the state governments. This deadline has already been extended twice before. In today’s ruling, Fachin asks that Zema and Pacheco present proposals by July 20, the current deadline for debt collection.

Bill

Also on Tuesday, Rodrigo Pacheco presented a bill to try to resolve the states’ debt with the Union, which provides for a 30-year installment plan. The debt of all the states today, combined, amounts to more than R$760 billion. Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo account for almost 90% of this amount.

In practice, the bill establishes the State Debt Payment Program (Propag). The proposal provides for the delivery of assets, including equity interests in companies. The bill also establishes that, in return for delivering their own assets, states will receive a reduction in the debt indexation rate, which is currently equivalent to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) plus 4%.

By giving up the 4%, the Union would allow the state to use the money to invest in education and technical qualification as a priority, or in infrastructure and public safety, prohibiting the use of resources for public administration expenses.

Rodrigo Pacheco had already been questioned this week about the specific case of Minas Gerais. He said that the Senate should ask for more time for the state, until the PL on the subject is voted on in Congress. “The STF will certainly be sensitive to this,” he said.

A Brazil Agency tried to contact Rodrigo Pacheco and Romeu Zema’s advisors, but has not yet received a response.