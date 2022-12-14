Analysis will be done in an extraordinary virtual session and ministers have 24 hours to vote

The ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) have 24 hours to analyze the agreement reached between the Union and the States regarding the collection of ICMS on Fuels. The trial began at 00:00 on this Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) in an extraordinary virtual session.

Minister Gilmar Mendes, rapporteur of actions in the Supreme Court on the limitation of the tax and the adoption of a single tax rate by the States, opened a working group for the government and the federative units to negotiate on the subject. In particular, compensation for the loss in revenue caused by changes in the collection of ICMS on fuel, but this point was left out of the signed text (read the full – 110 KB).

On the last day of the commission, on December 2, the parties decided to create a new working group to deal with the compensation, with a deadline of 120 days. Another consensus was the definition that State representatives must undertake to establish the uniform and single-phase ICMS for fuels, except gasoline, by December 31, 2022.

A day earlier, on December 1, Minister André Mendonça gave the States 30 days to adopt the single-phase regime and the uniform rate of ICMS on fuel throughout the national territory. In addition, the State secretariats should immediately recognize the essentiality of diesel, LPG and natural gas.

Here are other points agreed by the commission:

need “Legislative Improvement” to recognize Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) as a legitimate body to implement the collection of ICMS on fuel through a rate ad rem (incides per liter) or ad valorem (incides on the average price);

Union agrees to submit a proposal to revoke the section that establishes rates ad rem for fuels;

discussion on electricity tariffs for transmission and distribution services continues in the working group to conclude within 120 days;

States and the Federal District, through Confaz, will immediately recognize the essentiality of the following fuels: diesel, LPG and natural gas.

Ceará’s Secretary of Finance, Fernanda Pacobahyba, who represented the other state secretaries in the working group, said at the last meeting that the estimated loss from July to December due to the lack of revenue amounts to around R$ 40 billion.

The value drops to R$ 19 billion when considering the injunctions granted by the STF to 8 states –Acre, Alagoas, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte and São Paulo– for compensation.

At the National Congress, the issue of ICMS on fuel was addressed by the proposal that unifies and standardizes the tax in the country, approved on March 10 (Complementary Law 192/2022); and by the text that limits ICMS on products considered essential, sanctioned by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on June 23 (Complementary Law 194/2022).