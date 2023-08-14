The STF (Federal Supreme Court) begins to judge at 00:00 this Monday (14.Aug.2023), in virtual plenary, 70 complaints presented by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) related to attacks on the STF, the National Congress and the Palace do Planalto on January 8. The trial will run until 23:59 on Friday (18.Aug).

The extraordinary virtual session of the plenary was convened by the president of the court, Minister Rosa Weber, last Wednesday (9.Aug).

With the virtual trial, the Supreme Court will decide whether to open criminal proceedings against those accused of coup acts. If the complaints are accepted, they will become defendants and the process can be started.

In these cases, there will be collection of evidence and testimony from witnesses for the defense and the prosecution. Subsequently, with no deadline to occur, the STF will judge the accused.

According to the STF, these complaints were presented in the investigations 4,921 It is 4,922 and in 7 petitions (PET 10822, PET 10852, PET 11021, PET 10957, PET 10764, PET 10772, PET 10853), all from the report of STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

O survey 4,921 investigates the masterminds and people who instigated the acts, and the charge is incitement to crime and criminal association (articles 286, sole paragraph, and 288 of the Penal Code). Inquiry 4922 investigates the perpetrators of the crimes.

The denunciations that will be judged from tomorrow involve crimes foreseen in the Penal Code: criminal association (Article 288); violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law (Article 359-L); coup d’état (Article 359-M); threat (Article 147); persecution (Article 147-A, item I, paragraph 3); incitement to crime (Article 286), and qualified damage (Article 163). The PGR also cites the crime of deterioration of listed property (Article 62 of Law 9,605/1998).

Lawyers and attorneys will be able to present oral arguments until 11:59 pm this Sunday (13).

other defendants

Currently, 128 people (115 men and 13 women) remain in prison as a result of the coup acts in January, of which 49 were detained on January 8 and 9, after the acts, and 79 in police operations carried out in recent months.

Last Tuesday (8.Aug), the STF granted provisional release, with the replacement of preventive detention by precautionary measures, to 72 defendants for the coup acts – 25 women and 47 men.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes understood that, due to the end of the procedural instruction, the provisional release of these defendants no longer represents a risk of harm to the investigations.

Among the precautionary measures are the ban on leaving the country, delivery of passports, ban on communicating with others involved, home confinement at night and on weekends, using an electronic ankle bracelet, among others.

With information from Brazil Agency.