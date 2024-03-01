After spending years in unity to “save democracy”, now the Supreme Court is beginning to show cracks, as in the trial that upheld the election of 7 deputies

The trial held on Wednesday (28.Feb.2024) on the distribution of the so-called “electoral surpluses” – calculation of votes in the proportional system to consider someone elected – was an important milestone in the recent history of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

After several years unified around the alleged goal of “save democracy” and preserve the Democratic Rule of Law, the Court was divided during a tense and indirect trial in which the more political wing was defeated.

The court ruled that the rule that excluded parties that did not reach the level of 80% of the electoral quotient from the last phase of distribution of electoral surplus was unconstitutional.

In a second moment, the Supreme Court discussed whether the decision would be retroactive to the 2022 elections or whether it would be valid from 2024. A wing led by Alexandre de Moraes defended that the change be applied in 2022, which would change the current composition of the Chamber, with 7 federal deputies losing their mandates:

Alexandre de Moraes emphatically defended that the decision should be applied retroactively. The understanding was accompanied by 4 other ministers: Gilmar Mendes, Flávio Dino, Dias Toffoli and Nunes Marques.

As the votes progressed and the trial progressed towards the idea that the change would only take effect in 2024, Moraes tried to convince his colleagues of the opposite and that the unconstitutionality of the rule on the division of electoral surpluses was the same as considering that the 7 federal deputies who would be replaced “they were not elected”. Fervently and energetically, Moraes warned others:

“I would like to reiterate: this precedent is disastrous, with all due respect to the majority formed. We will maintain 7 federal deputies who were not elected. We all here, by majority, decided that they were not elected.”

The president of the STF, Roberto Barroso, immediately rebutted Moraes. In a few moments, the two spoke at the same time, in an almost altercation.

Barroso stated that the electoral surplus rule was valid when the 7 federal deputies were elected. He also said that retroactive application would lead to undue interference in the electoral process. He also recalled that the 7 congressmen were certified by the Superior Electoral Court and that they had taken office in due time.

The dialogue between the two was harsh.

Watch the moment Moraes and Barroso argue (3min11s):

Minister Cármen Lúcia, who now also holds the position of president of the TSE, spoke shortly afterwards. She also opposed Moraes' speech in a harsh and direct way. She stated that considering the rule that excluded parties that did not reach the electoral quotient unconstitutional was not the same as saying that 7 deputies were not elected in 2022. The minister considered that it would be wrong to revoke the mandates of these congressmen.

Cármen did not mention names in her speech, but her statement was in direct response to the following speech by Moraes: “We all here, by majority, we decided that they were not elected ”.

Here is what the minister said:

“Just a clarification: I voted for the constitutional invalidity of the rule. In my vote, I I am not saying that there was no election of those in the Chamber of Deputies . I voted for the rule, under the aegis of which, they were considered elected by the Electoral Court, graduated and sworn in. According to our interpretation and judgment, it did not have the validity that was expected. But, I didn't vote for this and my vote really needs to prevail the way I voted ”.

Watch Moraes' statement and Cármen's response (3min21s):

Even Minister Luiz Fux, who does not usually lead moments of conflict in the Court, appeared uncomfortable with the interference from the current in favor of applying the decision retroactively, as early as 2022.

“I will, of course, allow peer intervention, but in my entire collegiate life I have never seen, after a debate in which we dedicate ourselves and get ready to vote, we have to completely change the perception we had”he said.

RUPTURE IN THE SUPREME

The discussion represents a “silent rupture” in the STF after a prevalence of almost monolithic decisions among ministers during recent years: from the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) until the end of 2023. The discussion during the trial on Wednesday (Feb 28) indicates that the moment of blocked thoughts among the members of the Court may be approaching a twilight phase.

The defeated group –formed by Moraes, Gilmar, Toffoli, Dino and Nunes Marques– is historically closer to the politicians. With the revocation of congressmen's mandates, the magistrates' intention was to maintain a good relationship with the senator David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), favorite to command the Casa Alta from 2025.

For the Supreme Court, it is important to have a friendly and trusting relationship with Alcolumbre.

The senator had a direct interest in the trial because 4 of the 7 deputies who would lose their mandate were from his state, Amapá. The exchange would benefit the congressman, who would count on the arrival of deputies who are politically closer to him and more sympathetic to the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Did not happen. The thesis defended by Moraes and Gilmar was defeated.

It is in the interest of the Supreme Court to have a close relationship with the next president of the National Congress, since the current head of the Legislature, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), began to have an adversarial relationship with the Court in 2023. In addition to publicly criticizing the members of the STF, Pacheco also supported and carried out proposals that aimed to limit the powers of magistrates.

By aiming for a good relationship with the future of the president of the Senate, the ministers seek protection of what could become the composition of the Upper House after 2026.

There is a constant fear among STF ministers of a resurgence of the Senate in relation to the Court after the 2026 election. In this dispute, 2 thirds of the 81 senators will be renewed. Bolsonaro's allies do not hide the strategy of seeking to win many seats in 2026 to have a majority in the Upper House and, thus, eventually propose the impeachment of a member of the STF.

UNDERSTAND THE JUDGMENT

By 7 to 4, the ministers determined the unconstitutionality of the current rule on electoral surpluses. Afterwards, they voted to define the moment of application of the new rules and decided that the effects of the judgment would only come into force in 2024. As president of the Supreme Court, Barroso arranged the process so that this procedure was followed. But minister André Mendonça had an active participation behind the scenes.

Here's how the score turned out:

6 votes for the decision not to be retroactive: André Mendonça, Cármen Lúcia, Edson Fachin, Luiz Fux, Ricardo Lewandowski (then rapporteur of the case and now retired) and Roberto Barroso (president of the STF);

André Mendonça, Cármen Lúcia, Edson Fachin, Luiz Fux, Ricardo Lewandowski (then rapporteur of the case and now retired) and Roberto Barroso (president of the STF); 5 votes for the decision to be applied to candidates elected in 2022: Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Flávio Dino, Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques.

Minister Cristiano Zanin did not vote because his predecessor, retired minister Ricardo Lewandowski, had already prepared and presented the vote.

With the score tight, the trial meant more than just a decision on how to calculate the surplus of votes in the division of seats in the Chamber. The session represented a sign – the likes of which had not been seen for some time – of a division of power within the Court.