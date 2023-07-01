Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

06/30/2023 – 21:53

Share



The Federal Supreme Court (STF) will finalize, this Friday (23), the judgment on the validity of the payment of the national wage floor for nursing professionals.

The case is being judged in the virtual plenary of the Court. Voting will close at 23:59. Last week, the case was tried again after two requests for review in the face of differences presented by the ministers in relation to the operationalization of the payment.

Related news:

In May, the rapporteur of the process, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, established rules for the payment of the floor to professionals working in the health system of states and municipalities within the limits of the amounts received by the federal government.

Wishes

So far, most ministers have expressed their wish to validate payment in accordance with the law for professionals who are public servants of the Union, autarchies and federal public foundations.

The floor is also valid for public servants of states and municipalities and the Federal District, in addition to nurses hired by private entities who care for 60% of patients from the SUS.

The impasse in the vote is in the payment of CLT professionals, who work in private hospitals.

Minister Dias Toffoli’s proposal is winning. For the minister, the payment of the floor to private nurses must occur according to collective negotiation of the category in the region of the country where the professional works, and the “negotiated over the legislated” must prevail.

Ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Luiz Fux and Nunes Marques also voted in this direction.

Justices Gilmar Mendes, Luís Roberto Barroso and Carmen Lúcia established only collective bargaining between employers and employees as a criterion for paying the minimum wage.

For Edson Fachin and Rosa Weber, the floor must be guaranteed for all categories of public and private nurses.

Missing the vote of Minister André Mendonça.

The new floor for nurses hired under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) regime is R$ 4,750, as defined by Law No. 14,434. Nursing technicians receive at least 70% of this amount (R$ 3,325) and nursing assistants and midwives, 50% (R$ 2,375). By law, the floor applies to workers in the public and private sectors.

Suspension

Last year, the payment of the floor had been suspended by the STF due to the lack of resources to guarantee the payment of professionals, but it was released after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva opened a special credit for the transfer of R$ 7.3 billion for states and municipalities to pay the floor.























