The ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) will resume, as of 10 am this Monday (Dec.19, 2022), the judgment on the constitutionality of the budget rapporteur’s amendments.

The score is 5-4 against device maintenance. The Court’s extraordinary session is the last of the year. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), the Judiciary goes into recess. The courts return to work on January 7, 2023. Supreme ministers return to activities on February 1.

In the judgment on the rapporteur’s amendments, the votes of ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Gilmar Mendes are missing. The case began to be analyzed on December 7. The Court judges 4 cases on the subject, filed by the Citizenship, PSB, Psol and PV parties.

Cármen Lúcia, the last to speak in the session on Thursday (Dec. 15), voted against the rapporteur’s amendments. The magistrate followed the position of the rapporteur, Minister Rosa Weber, who presides over the Court. Ministers Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso and Luiz Fux are also against the device.

So far, all magistrates have agreed on the need for more transparency in the allocation of resources from the transfer of funds modality. Ministers Dias Toffoli, Alexandre de Moraes, Nunes Marques and André Mendonça considered that the rapporteur’s amendments are valid, provided that the transparency criterion is met.

When requesting that the session on Thursday (Dec. 15) be postponed, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski quoted the letter that had been sent by the President of the National Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the day before, regarding a project that formalizes the division of powers over rapporteur amendments. For the magistrate, the congressman’s attitude was a “sfight initiative of dialogue between the Powers”🇧🇷

Congress approved the project on Friday (16.Dec). On the same day, Lewandowski had said that he would consider the change approved by the Legislature in its vote in the STF trial.

“We stopped our voting in honor of the Federal Senate, the National Congress. Now, we have a resolution, I am now taking note of its content and we will certainly take this resolution into account when we return to judgment next Monday.”declared the magistrate, on Friday (16.Dec).

Rosa Weber had considered the Legislature’s proposal “commendable”, but said that as it is a project in progress, it did not interfere with the Court’s judgment. He also stated that the proposal confirms the “impropriety” the current treatment of amendments.

Authored by the top of the Legislative, the proposal leaves the allocation of 15% of the money in the hands of the presidents of the Chamber and of the Senate —today, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Pacheco, respectively—5% with the president and the rapporteur of the CMO (Mixed Budget Commission) and 80% with the leaders of the party benches.

The 2023 Budget will set aside BRL 19.4 billion for these amendments, also known as the RP heading (primary result) 9.

The rapporteur for the resolution, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), included social assistance in the destinations of at least 50% of the rapporteur’s amendments. Before, it was just health and education.

Manifestations

Minister Gilmar Mendes, who would be the last to vote in the session on Thursday (Dec. 15), said that governance is at stake in the discussion on the amendments. 🇧🇷If we had an algorithm for the application of resources, perhaps it would be the most perfect model, but this is not the case here or elsewhere. You have to have that perspective. We are talking about Democracy at the stage it is in.”he declared.

Earlier, Minister Cármen Lúcia had broken the tie in the vote following Rosa Weber’s position, for the unconstitutionality of the rapporteur’s amendments.

🇧🇷Who spends, who proposes, why propose? What is the use given to this right, what is the destination? If the answer is negative, the Constitution is not being fulfilled”said the magistrate.

🇧🇷The things of the State and of the people have to be known by the people, of science by the people. Even because, power without control is always an authoritarian power, and in this case, without knowledge and information, there is no control”said the minister.

At the beginning of the trial, on Wednesday, Rosa Weber stated that the amendments were intended for a group “restricted and incognito of parliamentarians covered by the veil of the RP9 heading”. The president of the Court said that the destination of the resources of the amendments of the rapporteur is “covered by a blanket of fog”.

“That’s why it’s a ‘secret budget’. It is not known who the parliamentarians that make up the privileged group are, the amounts administered individually are not known, there are no objective and clear criteria for the realization of expenses, nor are there rules of transparency in their execution”he declared.

DIFFERENCES

Minister André Mendonça, 1st to vote after the rapporteur, recognized the rapporteur’s amendments as constitutional, but said that a portion of the modality “is on the way to unconstitutionality”🇧🇷 He asked for a period of 60 days so that the grounds for setting the volumes of the rapporteur’s amendments and the divisions of the amount are explained by the congressmen.

Then Nunes Marques recognized the “contrary to the principles of transparency and publicity”but said “there is nothing strange” in assigning “greater powers” to the budget rapporteur. He stated that data on amendments should be centralized on an electronic platform.

Alexandre de Moraes followed the votes of previous ministers in the sense of understanding that the rapporteur’s amendments should be maintained. In his vote, he asked that rapporteur amendments have the same transparency procedure as individual and bench amendments.

The minister defined that the amendments to the 2021 and 2022 Budgets can be implemented, as long as they fit into the individual transparency procedure. On this point, he differed from Weber, but agreed that, if this is not possible, the ministers of the benefited portfolios should indicate the execution of the resources.

Dias Toffoli stated that the rapporteur’s amendments must comply with the principles of transparency, proportionality, impartiality and isonomy of the federative entities. He accompanied Rosa Weber in requesting a period of 90 days for these criteria to be regulated. He also indicated, as an alternative, that the Executive Branch should present an annual report with information on the destination of the amendment resources separately, for each unit of the federation.

VOTES AGAINST RP9

Edson Fachin followed Rosa Weber’s vote and asked “wide publicity” of the documents on the distribution of rapporteur amendments in the 2020 and 2021 Budgets. He also requested that these transfers be recorded on a centralized electronic platform.

Also in line with Weber’s vote, Minister Roberto Barroso considered the amendments unconstitutional:

the lack of transparency;

for violating the constitutional budget process, spending limits on parliamentary amendments, and the separation of powers;

and for violating democratic and republican principles by allocating the amount of R$ 21 billion in the Budget to a single person.

🇧🇷The rapporteur’s amendments, without material or percentage limits, immensely deplete the capacity of the Executive Branch to conduct governance in our model of coalition presidentialism. And a weak president, a weakened president, is a democratic risk”, said the minister.

In the same sense, due to the unconstitutionality of the RP9, Luiz Fux said that his vote could be summarized in the phrase “with public money, secrecy is not the soul of the business”🇧🇷

“It is imperative that there be control over the application of public resources”defended.

Context

The case on the rapporteur’s amendments went to the physical plenary of the Court on Wednesday (7.Dec), when Rosa Weber read the processes (ADPFs 850🇧🇷 851🇧🇷 854 and 1014) and the parties to the actions and entities participating in the trial as “Friends of the Court” manifested themselves.

In November 2021, Weber monocratically suspended transfers of so-called rapporteur amendments. The decision was endorsed by the plenary of the Supreme by 8 votes to 2.

That year, ministers Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques had unsuccessful votes. In December 2021, Weber released the rapporteur’s amendments again. She understood that the measures adopted by the National Congress, after being charged, were “enough” to provide more transparency to the transfer of funds.

The amendments are a part of the Budget that the rapporteur of the LOA (Annual Budget Law) defines the destination, but there is not enough transparency about where the resources are used and who asks for them. This type of amendment has been negotiated between deputies and senators to enable the approval of projects of interest to the government.