Meeting will be on Tuesday (June 25th); State debt with the Union is around R$100 billion

O STF (Supreme Federal Court) scheduled a conciliation hearing for Tuesday (June 25, 2024) to deal with Rio Grande do Sul’s debt with the federal government.

The hearing was called by Minister Luiz Fux, rapporteur of the case, given the procedural impasse on the issue. Representatives of the AGU (General Attorney’s Office of the Union), the state government and the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association).

The action that motivates the discussion has been pending in the Supreme Court since 2012. Protocoled by the Rio Grande do Sul section of the OAB, the process intends to review clauses in the State’s debt with the Union. With the floods that hit the State in May, the entity began to defend the extinction of the debit.

Still in May, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned the project that suspends payment of Rio Grande do Sul’s debt to the Union for a period of 3 years.

The stock of state debt with the Union is around R$100 billion and, with the suspension of installments in these 3 years, the State will be able to direct R$ 11 billion for reconstruction actions. The debt interest forgiveness of 4% per year will generate savings of around R$12 billion to the RS coffers.

