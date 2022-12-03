Court will decide on the constitutionality of transfers; there are other processes for analysis on the agenda of the same day

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) scheduled for Wednesday (7.Dec.2022) the judgment of lawsuits questioning the payment of amendments by the Budget rapporteur. The Court must define whether the transfer modality is constitutional or not.

There are 4 lawsuits filed by the Citizenship, PSB, Psol and PV parties. The actions are under the reporting of Minister Rosa Weber, who presides over the Supreme Court. The magistrate had released the cases for judgment on Thursday (1st.Dec).

There are other actions on the agenda of the STF session on the same day, scheduled to be judged earlier. There is a set of 9 processes that question norms for the re-election of members of the board of directors of the legislative assemblies. They are under the rapporteurships of Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques.

Magistrates can decide at the beginning of the session whether to hear cases as a group or not. If they decide to group the analysis, there would be more time for the 2nd item on the agenda, on the rapporteur’s amendments.

Ministers can also decide to change the order of trial. The Court recesses on December 20.

Context

In November 2021, Rosa Weber suspended the transfers of so-called rapporteur amendments monocratically, a decision endorsed by the STF by 8 votes to 2. Ministers Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques had votes.

In December, Weber released the amendments, considering “enough” the measures adopted by the National Congress, in an attempt to give more transparency to the amendments, to justify the removal of the suspension.

🇧🇷The need to protect the continuity of public services provided to the community in general – as a permanent way for people to access their basic rights and conditions for a dignified existence – has guided the jurisprudence of this Supreme Court“, said the minister in the decision (here’s the full – 258 KB).

The rapporteur’s amendments are part of the negotiations on the agenda between the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and the presidents of Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and federal deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Before this year’s elections, there was a PT expectation that the STF would overturn the rapporteur’s amendments, but the topic started to be discussed between Lula and the congressmen.

For the 2023 Budget, the amount of BRL 19 billion administered by the Legislature through this mechanism is stipulated.