Rosa Weber called a virtual session to analyze the preliminary decision that determined Luiz Carlos Hauly as an alternate

the president of stf (Federal Supreme Court), Minister Rosa Weber, convened for Friday (June 9, 2023) a virtual session to judge the preliminary decision of Minister Dias Toffoli that gave the economist Luiz Carlos Hauly (Podemos-PR) the vacancy of the impeached federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (We can-PR).

The trial in the virtual plenary begins at midnight and ends at 23:59 on the same day. On Wednesday (7.jun), Minister Dias Toffoli determined, in a (provisional) injunction, that Dallagnol’s vacancy would go to former deputy Hauly.

On May 17th, the TRE-PR (Regional Electoral Court of the State of Paraná) decided that Itamar Paimfrom the PL, –who had 47,052 votes in the 2022 elections– should take over from Dallagnol since the nominal vote of the Podemos candidates in Paraná did not reach 10% of the electoral quotient.

Podemos, however, questioned the determination of the TRE-PR and stated that it violated the previous understanding of the STF in two ADIs (Direct Actions of Unconstitutionality).

In the actions, it was decided that the votes of candidates with registration denied after the election should be computed for the party and declared the constitutionality of the exception to the rule on the minimum vote for the tenure of substitutes. Toffoli welcomed the party’s argument.

Dallagnol lost his mandate, in practice, on Tuesday (June 6), when the Board of Directors of the Chamber endorsed the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to revoke the mandate of the former Lava Jato prosecutor. To date, the deputy continued to go to Congress.

CANCELLATION

The TSE unanimously decided, on May 17, to revoke Dallagnol’s candidacy registration. The Electoral Court understood that the deputy anticipated his resignation from the position of attorney in Paraná to avoid an administrative punishment of the CNMP (Conselho Nacional do Ministério Público), which could make him ineligible as determined by the Clean Record Law.

If the CNMP understood that Deltan had made mistakes, the decision could result in administrative penalties, which would result in the impossibility of running for elective office.

In this sense, the TSE understood that the former deputy tried to maneuver legal provisions so as not to be harmed and eventually have his candidacy affected.

Deltan appealed against the Electoral Court’s decision, but Dias Toffoli denied the deputy’s defense request to suspend the TSE’s decision.

UNDERSTAND THE CONTROVERSY

The application of the Clean Record Law in the case of Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), 43 years old, left open a controversy over the interpretation that the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) had to revoke the deputy’s candidacy registration – a decision confirmed by the Board of Directors of the Chamber this Tuesday (6.jun.2023).

Read more about cancellation:

On May 16, 2023, the Electoral Court unanimously ruled that Dallagnol had defrauded the law by resigning as Public Prosecutor at the MP (Public Ministry) of Paraná while he was the target of 15 procedures that could become a PAD (Disciplinary Administrative Process) – if you left with processes in progress, which was not the casehe would be prevented from running.

WHAT DID TSE SAY

The rapporteur for the action, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, considered in his vote that the deputy used a practice supported by law to defraud the legal rule: “ANDAlthough, as a rule, this cause of ineligibility presupposes the existence of a disciplinary administrative process that may lead to compulsory retirement or loss of office, add up that the respondent brought forward his request for dismissal on purpose precisely to prevent the other 15 different procedures that were being processed against him from being converted or giving rise to PADs ”.

“Thus, there is a practice dressed in the appearance of legality , but disguised and that in the end proves to be illicit from the combination of several specific circumstances to be verified in the examination of a concrete case”, says an excerpt from the vote. Here’s the full (313 KB).

The minister mentions that the appellants of the action put forward the thesis that the resignation request was made before the procedures could be converted into an administrative process. The goal: circumvent ineligibility.