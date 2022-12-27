The STF (Federal Supreme Court) approved changes to the Internal Regulations and established a 90-day deadline for returning requests for review to ministers. After the period, the processes will be automatically released for the analysis of all members of the Court.

In addition, urgent cases must be submitted by the rapporteur to the other ministers immediately for analysis. Measures that result in arrest must obligatorily be countersigned in the physical plenary of the Court.

The changes were unanimously approved in a virtual administrative session held from December 7th to 14th. The text of Regimental Amendment 58/2022 should be published in the Electronic Justice Gazette in January 2023.

Until the approval of the change, the period for requesting a view was 30 days. However, if the period was exceeded, there was no automatic release for judgment of the cases by the plenary, which allowed the rapporteurs to remain with the cases, without decision, for an indefinite period.

The amendment also establishes changes in relation to cases of general repercussion, in which the Court’s decisions serve as a thesis to guide the judgments of the other courts. With the new text, magistrates now have 6 working days to manifest themselves in the process, from the vote of the rapporteur.